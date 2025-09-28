  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

Boost Climate Action Funding, Tinubu Tells World Bank, IMF

Nigeria | 2 days ago

President Bola Tinubu has called on the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up financing for climate action.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the call at a Climate Summit during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The president stated that the climate emergency demands not just words, but courageous and sustained leadership.

Tinubu said Nigeria was mobilising $20 to $25 billion in climate finance by 2030, including green bonds, blended finance, and public-private risk-sharing mechanisms.

He called on global partners to scale up concessional finance, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer to accelerate not just Nigeria’s transition, but Africa’s contribution to a safer, more sustainable world.

He said, “We aim to unlock at least $7 to $10 billion in grants and concessional finance from global partners, while promoting technology transfer, regional energy integration, and green entrepreneurship to drive inclusive growth. For Nigeria, a country acutely vulnerable to climate impacts, climate action is not a choice; it is an existential necessity.

“To mobilise resources, we have undertaken significant domestic reforms. We have simplified and modernised our tax laws to ease compliance, removed unproductive fossil fuel subsidies, reduced burdens on households and businesses, and enhanced revenue efficiency. At the same time, we are strengthening our business environment through legislation and policies that improve the ease of doing business. This is to attract private capital and expand opportunities for investment in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.