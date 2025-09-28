Boost Climate Action Funding, Tinubu Tells World Bank, IMF

President Bola Tinubu has called on the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up financing for climate action.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the call at a Climate Summit during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The president stated that the climate emergency demands not just words, but courageous and sustained leadership.

Tinubu said Nigeria was mobilising $20 to $25 billion in climate finance by 2030, including green bonds, blended finance, and public-private risk-sharing mechanisms.

He called on global partners to scale up concessional finance, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer to accelerate not just Nigeria’s transition, but Africa’s contribution to a safer, more sustainable world.

He said, “We aim to unlock at least $7 to $10 billion in grants and concessional finance from global partners, while promoting technology transfer, regional energy integration, and green entrepreneurship to drive inclusive growth. For Nigeria, a country acutely vulnerable to climate impacts, climate action is not a choice; it is an existential necessity.

“To mobilise resources, we have undertaken significant domestic reforms. We have simplified and modernised our tax laws to ease compliance, removed unproductive fossil fuel subsidies, reduced burdens on households and businesses, and enhanced revenue efficiency. At the same time, we are strengthening our business environment through legislation and policies that improve the ease of doing business. This is to attract private capital and expand opportunities for investment in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure.”