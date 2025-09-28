  • Sunday, 28th September, 2025

After Attending UNGA 80 In New York,  Shettima Heads To Germany For Deutsche Bank Talks 

Nigeria | 13 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed New York, United States, after  representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th week-long session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation and Nigerian Mission officials.

The vice-president, according to a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, is now headed to Germany where he is scheduled to hold strategic meetings with officials of Deutsche Bank to explore areas of intervention and partnership in Nigeria’s developmental initiatives.

During his participation at UNGA 80,  Shettima secured UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat. 

He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the UK on trade, defence, and migration issues.

The vice-president delivered President Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, even as he demanded Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth and digital inclusion initiatives.

He also engaged with the Gates Foundation on healthcare and education expansion, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion market.

The vice-president will return to Nigeria immediately after his engagements in Germany.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.