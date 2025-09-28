After Attending UNGA 80 In New York,  Shettima Heads To Germany For Deutsche Bank Talks 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed New York, United States, after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th week-long session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation and Nigerian Mission officials.

The vice-president, according to a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, is now headed to Germany where he is scheduled to hold strategic meetings with officials of Deutsche Bank to explore areas of intervention and partnership in Nigeria’s developmental initiatives.

During his participation at UNGA 80, Shettima secured UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.

He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the UK on trade, defence, and migration issues.

The vice-president delivered President Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, even as he demanded Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth and digital inclusion initiatives.

He also engaged with the Gates Foundation on healthcare and education expansion, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion market.

The vice-president will return to Nigeria immediately after his engagements in Germany.