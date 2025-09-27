World Tourism Day: Afrocultour, NIHOTOUR, Akwaaba Commend Strides in Nigeria’s Tourism Sector

Charles Ajunwa

As the world commemorates this year’s World Tourism Day, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrocultour, that promotes African arts, culture, tourism and hospitality, Mr. Chuks Akamadu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on its transformative strides in the tourism sector.

Also, Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, and Founder, Akwaaba African Travel Market, Mr. Ikechi Uko, urged Nigerians to embrace tourism saying the sector has potential to transform the country.

Akamadu in a statement said, “We consider it an opportune moment to note, with delight, that the federal government’s demonstrable resolve to mainstream tourism into the nation’s economy is both timely and commendable.

“Until now and quite regrettably too, Nigeria had, for all intents and purposes, kept the tourism sector on the fringes of our national economy, due to our failure to appreciate the sector, rightly, as a potential money spinner and, indeed, a veritable tool for economic diversification. It is against this backdrop we applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. His foresight underscores federal government’s recognition of tourism as a pathway to sustainable economic development.

“For us, this year’s commemoration which has “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” as its theme, presents Nigeria an opportunity to rethink her economic diversification priorities and efforts. Thankfully, a substantive Nigeria Tourism Policy is currently in the works. What remains to be seen is the political will to back the Policy when it eventually leaves the bakery. We also await an enthusiastic embrace of the Policy by all stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem, without which its beauty would just stay on paper,” he said.

Akamadu, who organises international Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo (AFTCREE), further said, “The vital role of tourism as a tool in the advancement of economies through direct investment, domestic and foreign exchange earnings as well as generating employment cannot be over-emphasised. This means that Nigeria cannot afford to be left out in the ongoing scramble for a fair share of the $11 trillion global tourism revenue. It is the legitimate expectation of Nigerians that the tourism sector would, in the foreseeable future – and in line with our shared economic diversification aspiration, become one of the bedrocks of our economic growth and development.

“Tourism industry leaders are therefore urged to brace up for the challenges ahead, in view of the anticipated Policy. We also have a responsibility to breathe life into it by optimising both its letters and the spirit behind it. Together, we can make it the much-awaited light at the end of the tunnel, in the broader interest of our nation’s economic diversification goal, sustainable development and shared prosperity.”

In his message to Nigerians on World Tourism Day, Dr. Fagade urged Nigerians to see tourism not just as leisure, but as nation-building.

“Every community has a story, a culture, a cuisine, or a craft that the world is waiting to discover. At NIHOTOUR, we are committed to training, certifying, and professionalising the sector so that Nigeria can take its rightful place as Africa’s tourism leader. My message is simple: Tourism is our future beyond oil. Let us build it together—with skills, with standards, and with pride in our identity,” he said.

Uko said, “Tourism enriches. It enriches the community, the people, the country, and the travellers. Let us do it well and Sustainably.”