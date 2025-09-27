WAPTV Announces More Youth-oriented Content for Global Viewers

Sunday Okobi

Ahead of its 13th anniversary celebrations on October 1, 2025, wapTV, Nigeria’s leading Family Entertainment Channel, has announced several upcoming changes in its programming which would further increase the content tailor-made and targeted towards the Gen Z generation; while also growing the overall entertainment being enjoyed by millions of wapTV viewers of other ages worldwide.

The Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday said, “One major improvement in wapTV’s new programming would be the introduction of fresh young presenters who would be coming onboard to join our existing OAPs.

“This ongoing extensive repackaging exercise also includes the construction of more aesthetic sets, creation of fresh inserted contents, acquisition of new ultramodern equipment to improve picture quality, more partnerships with youth-oriented event organisers, and a few awesome surprises.”

The two popular wapTV shows currently being repackaged are Kookoorookoo Morning Show – a unique Breakfast Show which is a fusion of Entertainment, Information and Education wrapped together in one tight package containing Newspaper Review, Comedy Skits, Weather Forecast, Music, Guest Appearances, Vox Pop, and more; and D’BEAT ZONE – a Music, Pop Culture, and Entertainment Show which also features interviews with musicians, actors, influencers, and other interesting personalities.

Adenuga added that new improvements would be revealed on October 1, 2025, to viewers of the multiple-award-winning wapTV Network across Nigeria and several African countries on DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, and FreeTV 751; as well as on the wapTV Mobile App available worldwide for free on iOS App Store, and Google Play Store.