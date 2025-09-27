Tourists Club International Appoints Sam Amuka, Dele Jegede, Winston Tinubu as Patrons

Charles Ajunwa

Tourists Club International (TCI) has announced the appointment of the Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka, art historian professor, Prof. Dele Jegede, and pharmacist, Mr. Winston Tinubu, as Grand Patron and Patrons of TCI, respectively.

The appointments were unveiled yesterday in a statement signed by the President of Tourists Club International, Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi, which coincides with the World Tourism Day 2025 themed: ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’.

Accepting his appointment as Grand Patron at his home in Anthony Village, Lagos, Uncle Sam as he is fondly called by admirers, urged TCI to advance tourism, arts, culture, and environmental protection through concrete action rather than words.

Amuka remarked, “Any time you are ready to do practical work, tell me. I will be with you.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s vast tourism potential but expressed regret that these resources remain largely untapped.

Amuka’s appointment as Grand Patron recognises his lifetime contributions to arts and culture, values that TCI deeply upholds. It also acknowledges his indirect but significant role in TCI’s formation.

Also accepting his role as Patron, Prof. Jegede, renowned art historian, painter, cartoonist, and Professor Emeritus of Art and Art History, said:

“I am honoured by the unanimous appointment as a Patron of Tourists Club International. I accept with humility and thank you for considering me worthy of this position. I look forward to learning more about TCI in the weeks ahead.”

Prof. Jegede is known for his distinctive style of writing his name in lowercase letters and his rule-breaking approach to grammar.

Jegede’s patronage honours his lifetime contributions to the arts, culture, and by extension, tourism. The appointment also celebrates “the warmth and kindness with which Professor Jegede touches everyone he encounters, regardless of language, tribe, or religion—values that TCI proudly upholds.”

Mr. Tinubu, US-based pharmacist and philanthropist, also expressed gratitude upon accepting his appointment as Patron.

“It is with great honour and humility that I accept this appointment. I pledge to work proudly alongside you and others to uphold TCI’s lofty aims and objectives. Thank you once again. Together, we will achieve great things,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu’s appointment recognises his impactful contributions toward making the world a better place, particularly through his quiet philanthropy and generous scholarship support for indigent children beyond his ethnic community. These are principles closely aligned with TCI’s mission.

Dr. Mbonu-Amadi, President of Tourists Club International, described these appointments and their acceptance as significant milestones in TCI’s journey.

“TCI’s mission is to promote arts, culture, tourism, and environmental stewardship, while fostering a spirit of universal love among all of God’s creations,” Mbonu-Amadi said.

The idea for TCI was first conceived in 2008 at BusinessDay Newspaper, which emerged from Vanguard, and was formally incorporated in 2020 at Vanguard Newspapers, the esteemed publication Uncle Sam founded. The appointment letter states, “This illustrates the deep and symbiotic relationship between TCI and Vanguard Newspapers.”