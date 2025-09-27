Tinubu Preaches Tolerance Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Celebration

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace patience, tolerance and peaceful coexistence for the overall development of the country.

He echoed this yesterday at a special Jumaat prayer at the National Mosque Abuja as part of activities to mark the country’s 65th independence Anniversary.

He explained that Nigeria can only achieve the dream of her founding fathers when citizens resolved to live together in peace, tolerate one another and embrace work hard.

The President was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Idris conceded that differences will always exist, “but the President’s message is one of hope, unity, and togetherness. All Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we can achieve the progress and prosperity that Mr. President has promised since assuming office.”

He urged Nigerians to be patient as efforts were ongoing to turn around the fortunes of the nation adding that though the country was undergoing transformation, the Tinubu administration was making steady progress towards tackling them.

The President, based on the theme for this year’s anniversary: ‘Nigeria at 65: All Hands-on Deck for a Greater Nation’,

congratulated the citizens on independence celebration and appealed to all, irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, or social affiliations—to come together in unison to build the Nigeria of their dreams.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country as it inches towards attaining a brighter future.

Idris also highlighted the achievements of the Tinubu administration, saying that Nigeria has recorded significant economic growth, improvements in security, notable progress in agriculture, and advances in other critical sectors.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Kyari, who also attended the Jummat prayers, said Nigeria is on a trajectory to recover its lost glory in the community of nations.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Traditional Council, His Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the nation at 65 and also called for peaceful coexistence.