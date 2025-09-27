Tinubu Pays Tribute to APC Leader n Alimosho LGA, Yusuff On His Birthday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on his birthday.

In a birthday tribute issued yesterday, the President described Hon. Yusuff as a people’s leader, mobiliser of consciences, lawmaker, financial expert, humanitarian and reliable political ally.

President Tinubu in the nine-paragraph tribute stated, inter alia:

“Dear Honourable Adebisi Yusuff,

“With great delight, I extend my felicitations to you on your birthday.

“I join your family, friends, and the people of Lagos State to celebrate you today and always.

“You have proven your mettle as a people’s leader, mobiliser of consciences, lawmaker, financial expert, humanitarian, and, more importantly, reliable political ally.

“As the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, you have steadied the turf, rallying members and resources for our administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This agenda aims to spread prosperity and transform the lives of Nigerians at the critical stratum of society—the grassroots.

“Owing to your pedigree of excellence and dedicated stewardship, you served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Alimosho Constituency 1, for 12 years—from 2011 to 2023. You also served as Chairman of Ipaja/Ayobo Local Council Development Area.

“In the Lagos State House of Assembly, you chaired several committees, including public accounts (local) and commerce, where your impact was immensely felt.

“Through the Prince Hope Turns to Reality Foundation (PHTRF), a non-profit organisation you founded, you have made a difference in the lives of many, providing healthcare and empowerment to vulnerable individuals and communities in Alimosho, Lagos.

“On this special day, I wish you many years of good health, wisdom, and strength as you continue to provide leadership and guidance in your community and beyond.”

The President also yesterday expressed deep sorrow at the passing of a trailblazing pharmacist, entrepreneur, educationist, and co-founder of Spectrum Books, Chief Oludolapo Ibukun Akinkugbe, who passed away on September 22, 2025.

President Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Chief Akinkugbe as a man of uncommon vision and industry whose work spanned healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

“Nigeria has lost a giant, but his life’s work will continue to speak for him across generations,” President Tinubu noted.

The President said late Akinkugbe belonged to a remarkable generation of Nigerians whose intellect, integrity, and innovation helped shape modern Nigeria’s foundation.

“His pioneering contributions as one of the earliest pharmacists in the country elevated standards in the profession, while his co-founding of Spectrum Books expanded knowledge, literacy, and access to quality education for millions of Nigerians and Africans.

“Akinkugbe lived with grace, served with humility, and generously gave his wisdom and resources to advance society. His impact on the development of the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria will forever remain indelible.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I extend our deepest condolences to the Akinkugbe family, Nigerian pharmaceutical, educational and publishing sectors, and all who benefitted from his impactful legacy,” President Tinubu said.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of Akinkugbe’s soul.

The Late Akinkugbe was the founder of Palm Chemists in Lagos before it was relocated to Ibadan. He was part of the first wave of Nigerians to break the colonial monopoly of corporate boardrooms, using his expertise and experience to champion the emergence of thriving business concerns.