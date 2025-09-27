Tinubu Arrives Lagos On Working Visit

To meet with key players in private sector and top govt officials

Deji Elumoye

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos on a working visit to the former seat of government as Nigeria prepares for a low-key 65th Independence anniversary.

The president moved to Lagos after attending the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu, according to a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials.

He will also visit Imo State on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

As part of the 65th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, the president is billed to inaugurate the remodelled National Theatre, which has been renamed Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.