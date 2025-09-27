Remo Stars Book Champions League Second Round after Zilimadjou Rout

Nigerian champions, Remo Stars sealed their place in the second round of the CAF Champions League yesterday after completing a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate victory over Comoros side US Zilimadjou.

The Sky Blue Stars had effectively wrapped up the tie with a commanding 4-0 win in the first leg last week at the MKO Abiola Sports Stadium, Abeokuta.

They returned to the same venue for the return fixture and finished the job in style, securing a 1-0 victory courtesy of Alex Oyowah’s late penalty.

The decisive moment arrived five minutes from time when Ibrahim Abubakar’s cross was handled inside the box, allowing Oyowah to step up and send the goalkeeper the wrong way.

It was a significant milestone for Remo Stars, who had suffered heartbreak at the same stage last season after being edged out 3-2 on aggregate by Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat.

For head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, this progress represents evidence of a team growing in confidence and ambition.

That ambition will now be put to its sternest test yet. Remo Stars’ reward is a blockbuster clash against South African heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is a tie that rekindles the ever-intensifying football rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa.

Nigeria vs South Africa rivalry renewed

In recent years, contests between the two nations have rarely been straightforward.

Nigeria needed penalties to see off Bafana Bafana in the semi-finals of last year’s AFCON, before being held to consecutive 1-1 draws in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

At youth level, South Africa shocked Nigeria’s Flying Eagles at the semifinals of the U20 AFCON earlier this year.

A few weeks later, though, the Super Falcons gained revenge by beating Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semifinal of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

That backdrop sets the stage for Remo Stars, who will carry national pride as well as club ambition into their encounter with the Sundowns.

Sundowns, founded in 1970, are seasoned continental campaigners, having lifted the CAF Champions League in 2016 and finishing runners-up in the most recent edition earlier this year. They are also 18-time winners of the South African Premier Division.