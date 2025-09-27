Obidients to ADC: We’re Concerned About How Coalition Party Will Zone Presidential Ticket, Offices

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Obidient Movement, the political arm of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, has expressed worries over whether the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) will zone its presidential ticket and offices of the party.

The Obidients also said that it became more worried over the ultimatum given to Obi to officially declare for the coalition party in view of agreements that Obi will do so after some off-season elections that he is committed to before the birth of the coalition party.

A statement by the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said, ”As the Obidient Movement, being part of the main consulting bloc, we are particularly concerned about how the party intends to zone its presidential ticket. Considering that the presidency is currently held by the South, issues of equity and fairness must guide such decisions if the party truly aims to secure victory in the 2027 elections.

”We are equally interested in how the party zones its principal offices within the coalition, as this will ensure justice, fairness, and inclusivity — factors that will enable us to mobilise effectively across the country,” Yunusa said.

The statement further said, ”It must be emphasised that H.E. Peter Obi is not desperate to be President of Nigeria. His ultimate mission is to see Nigeria work — to lift people out of poverty, to improve the economy, education, healthcare, and security.

“These were the reasons he joined the coalition in the first place targeted towards good governance which are the core values of the Obidient Movement,” Yunusa added.

The statement further read, ”Our attention has been drawn to the recent statement released by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) concerning the resolutions of the coalition and our role within it.

”We wish to restate our position clearly. While we remain fully committed to the vision of the Coalition and acknowledge the adoption of the ADC as the coalition platform, it is on record that His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi aligned with the coalition’s position after the Anambra State Governorship Election, extending to the 2027 eeneral elections.

”This adoption and pronouncement were made publicly by the party. We are therefore concerned as to why the resolution is now being altered midway into the agreement.

”H.E. Peter Obi, as a leader with a broad constituency, has always taken time to consult widely before making major political decisions. He did so before joining the coalition, and he must also do so before responding to any ultimatum.”