NTDA Key Driver of Nigeria’s Creative Economy, Says Tourism Ministry Perm Sec  ,Mukhtar Muhammad  

Charles Ajunwa

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, has said that the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) is a key driver of Nigeria’s creative economy.

Muhammad, who disclosed this on Wednesday when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of NTDA in Abuja, said that NTDA is the first agency he is officially visiting since assuming office, describing the Authority as a core and strategic institution within the ministry’s ecosystem.

“NTDA is vital to this sector. Everything we do—whether in art, music, culture, or creativity—culminates in tourism. Your mandate is clear, and the success of Nigeria’s tourism sector hinges on NTDA’s ability to deliver on it. We must work together to make Nigeria the next leading tourist destination,” he stated.

Muhammad, who was accompanied by directors of the ministry, underscored the importance of collaboration rather than competition among sister agencies, adding that overlapping functions should be seen as strengths rather than challenges.

He urged the Authority to identify low-hanging fruits, set priorities, and drive initiatives that would showcase Nigeria’s rich tourism potential both locally and internationally.

The Permanent Secretary further emphasised that Nigeria’s diversity, from the Sahara fringes to the mangroves of the South, offers immense opportunities for tourism development.

He encouraged NTDA to leverage public-private partnerships (PPP) and innovative financing, stressing that lack of government funding should not be a barrier to success.

The director overseeing the Office of the Director General, NTDA, Mr. Ovie Esewhaye, expressed gratitude to the Permanent Secretary for his encouragement and support.

“We need to do more than what we are doing, and from what you said, Sir, indeed tourism can fund Nigeria’s Economy,” Esewhaye noted.

He further outlined some of the Authority’s recent strides, including ongoing finalisation of regulations to strengthen the implementation of the NTDA Act, digitilisation of accreditation processes for Hospitality and Tourism Establishments (HTEs), with grading and classification also being transitioned to an online platform, partnerships with ECOWAS and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria on national tourism standards and promotion of the Tour Nigeria brand across festivals, exhibitions, and seminars to deepen domestic tourism.

Others are plans to operationalise provisions of the NTDA Act such as the Tourism Departure Levy and the Tourism Development Fund in collaboration with FAAN, Immigration, and other stakeholders, establishment of the Convention and Visitors Bureau to market Nigeria as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) destination, strengthening of the National Travel Bureau (NTB) to package and promote tours effectively,

improved tourism data collection through digital dashboards, in line with CBN and UN requirements and

partnership with the LetsGoNigeria App, a one-stop shop for tourism information covering attractions, hotels, restaurants, and more across all 36 states and the FCT.

“Our accreditation process has gone online. HTEs can now register their businesses from anywhere in the world. We are also working on a digital platform for grading and classification in collaboration with stakeholders, and the Tour Nigeria brand continues to drive domestic tourism,” Esewhaye added.

He assured the Permanent Secretary that NTDA remains committed to delivering on its mandate, promoting the Tour Nigeria brand, and positioning Nigeria as a globally competitive tourist destination.