Nigeria’s Next Wave of Creative Entrepreneurs Turns to AI to Build Digital Careers

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria’s next generation of creative entrepreneurs is strategically turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build careers in the digital economy.

This powerful trend, substantiated by new data from Google Search, was the central theme of ‘What’s Tea?’, an exclusive event where Google and Handle It Africa brought together over 40 of Nigeria’s most influential young creators to explore how AI tools like Gemini can transform creative work into sustainable businesses.

The event addresses a clear cultural and economic shift visible in Google’s search data. The data paints a picture of the ambitions of Nigerian Gen Z, with searches for “how to start creating content” and “how to start freelancing with no experience” trending as top career-related queries.

This desire for creative entrepreneurship is directly linked with a surge in demand for advanced digital skills. Over the past year, search interest in “how to learn AI” has skyrocketed by +160%, while practical queries like “how to make money with AI” have climbed by +40%, demonstrating that young creators see AI as a critical tool for success.

This digital shift was brought to life at the ‘What’s Tea?’ workshop, held at Google’s Lagos office. Top creators like Korty EO, Layi Wasabi, Gilmore and Legendary Ben engaged in hands-on sessions with Gemini, focusing on how the AI tool can streamline demanding tasks like research, scriptwriting, and visual brainstorming, allowing them to focus on high-value creative output.

“We’re seeing this incredible ambition in the search data, and our goal is to provide the tools that turn that ambition into achievement,” said Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager for Google in West Africa. “Gen Z creators are not just shaping culture; they are building the future of Nigeria’s media landscape. By putting tools like Gemini in their hands, we are supporting their journey from creative passion to sustainable enterprise.”

The collaboration with Handle It Africa, is a platform dedicated to empowering Africa’s digital and creative communities.

“The energy in the Nigerian creator space is undeniable. These young talents are entrepreneurs building brands from the ground up,” stated Olufemi Oguntamu, Founder of Handle It Africa. “Our partnership with Google for ‘What’s Tea?’ was about creating a platform to equip them with the next level of digital tools, fostering a community that can collectively elevate Nigeria’s creator economy.”

The sentiment on the ground mirrors the data, with creators actively integrating AI to gain a competitive edge.

Layi Wasabi, a leading creator and comedian who spoke at the event, commented: “In this industry, your creativity is your product, but your efficiency is your business. Using AI like Gemini helps with the business side. It can speed up the brainstorming and research, which means I can produce more high-quality content. It’s a tool that supports both the art and the commerce of what we do.”

By connecting the dots between demonstrated interest and practical application, the ‘What’s Tea?’ event highlights a crucial moment in the evolution of Nigeria’s digital economy, where creator ambition and AI innovation are converging to define the future of work.