Nigerian Duo Makes NBA Academy Showcase in UAE

Two Nigerian talents, Iyowoicho Onoja and Samson Mashebinu, will return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being selected for the next phase of the NBA Academy Showcase.

The event will take place on September 27, bringing top international prospects from Africa, Australia, France, and the U.S. to compete in a first-of-its-kind elite event in Abu Dhabi.

The NBA Academy Showcase is bringing four elite youth academies from around the world – NBA Academy Africa (Senegal), Centre of Excellence (Australia), INSEP (France) and IMG Academy Ascender Elite (U.S.) – to compete in a three-day tournament at NYU Abu Dhabi. The teams feature some of the best future NBA prospects from around the world who are competing in a series of exhibition games in front of NCAA coaches and NBA scouts.

Nigeria is represented by two prospects in the NBA Academy Africa team, namely Mashebinu, who played for runners-up Petro de Luanda at this year’s Basketball Africa League (BAL) as part of the BAL Elevate program, and Onoja.

Other players in the mix are Pape Moussa Diallo (Senegal), Ivanovich Alang Zoa and Joachim Tounkara, both from Cameroon, Dramane Tounkara, Mahamadou Landoure, and N’Dji Ibourahima Coulibaly from Mali, Aly Kaba (Guinea), Almoustapha Hama Ide (Senegal, Mohamed Niane (Niger), and Matong Muorwel (South Sudan.

Since the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi Games in 2022, basketball participation has grown 25% in the Middle East and over 50% in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi alone, basketball participation has grown +400% since 2022, as the city has emerged as a key regional hub for basketball development.

The showcase is part of the NBA’s efforts to grow basketball at all levels in the UAE and across the Middle East as it precedes The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ, which will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 4 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.