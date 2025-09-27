Nigerian Delegates Drive Digital Trade Talks at UNGA 80

At the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Nigerian delegates highlighted the transformative power of technology and digital trade for Africa’s economic future.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, led by Minister Dr Bosun Tijani, hosted a high-level roundtable focused on advancing the digital economy through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In his address, Tijani stressed that digital trade is no longer optional for Africa but a key pillar for economic integration, empowerment, and innovation.

The dialogue, titled “Accelerating Digital Trade Across Africa Through AfCFTA,” featured a distinguished lineup of policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, including Senegal’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Technology, Salima Bah; Andela Co-Founder Iyin Aboyeji; CcHub Africa Managing Director Ojoma Ochai; Computer Warehouse Group Chairman Philip Obioha; CEO of Dioni Visions Entertainment Omoni Oboli; and technology investor Sudeep Ramnani.

Ramnani commended Nigeria’s efforts to build a resilient, inclusive tech ecosystem, describing it as vital to attracting global investment and scaling innovation across the continent. Alongside his long-time business partner Jai Mahtani, Ramnani has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s fintech growth, co-founding PalmPay, backing Paystack before its acquisition by Stripe, and recently investing in Lagos-based food delivery startup Chowdeck.

The roundtable also drew contributions from organisations shaping Nigeria’s innovation space, including Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), which leverages technology for social impact, and EverCorp Industries, with investments spanning insurance, energy, and consumer goods.

As UNGA 80 concluded, Nigerian delegates and stakeholders left with renewed momentum to deepen collaboration across borders, support talent, and build the infrastructure needed to unlock Africa’s digital potential. The discussions reinforced a common vision: that digital trade, enabled by AfCFTA, can be a cornerstone of sustainable growth across the continent.