Nigeria Can Lead Africa’s Hospitality, Tourism, Says Continental Hotels GGM, Karl Hala

Charles Ajunwa

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, has said that Nigeria has everything it takes to be the hospitality and tourism leader of Africa.

Hala, who disclosed this yesterday to mark the World Tourism Day 2025 themed ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’, said the Nigerian hospitality industry has shown remarkable resilience and innovation, despite facing numerous challenges.

According to him, “Nigeria has everything it takes to be the hospitality and tourism leader of Africa. We have a rich cultural diversity, breathtaking natural assets, a dynamic youthful population, and a diaspora eager to rediscover their roots. However, we must build a strong national hospitality and tourism structure to realise this potential.”

He said the World Travel and Tourism Council declared that travel and tourism contributed over N7 trillion to Nigeria’s GDP in 2024, accounting for nearly 5 per cent of the total economy.

According to him, the sector now supports 3.3 million jobs, with youths making up the largest portion of the workforce.

“Investment in branded hotels has grown steadily, with Nigeria hosting over 9,000 quality rooms in international-standard properties,” he said.

“At Continental Hotels, we have lived this story firsthand. When we embarked on our mega expansion, many doubted our vision. But we believed in Nigeria’s potential and invested in building a world-class hotel that would showcase the country’s hospitality. Today, our flagship property is a multi-award-winning hotel, employing hundreds and serving thousands. It has become a symbol of what is possible when vision, structure, and courage come together.

“Our two flagship hotels – Abuja Continental Hotel and Lagos Continental Hotel have continued to be recognised in the hospitality industry. These iconic properties have consistently set the standard for excellence in Nigerian hospitality, and their recent awards are a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and service.

“The Abuja Continental Hotel was recently recognised with the prestigious Capital City Excellence Award in Nigeria, a distinction that underscores its position as a leader in the country’s capital city. The Lagos Continental Hotel was honoured with the Timeless Elegance Award in Nigeria at the Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025, a nod to its timeless charm and dedication to providing unforgettable experiences for its guests. These awards are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our teams, and we are thrilled to share these achievements with the world. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Abuja or Lagos, our hotels offer the perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and exceptional service,” Hala said.

Hala said to compete globally, Nigeria needs to project its hospitality brand with clarity and pride.

“We must curate a narrative that showcases our unique strengths and attractions. At Continental Hotels, we say: ‘Cradle of Humanity’. This narrative exists, but it needs to be owned, structured, and broadcast consistently.

“Africa is the world’s fastest-growing tourism region, projected to grow by 5.4 per cent annually through 2030. Nigeria’s domestic tourism market alone is a sleeping giant worth billions. Digital innovation is reducing costs and expanding reach, and our young people are the secret power behind our industry’s growth.

“The future of Nigerian hospitality lies in the hands of our young workforce. With proper skills, digital empowerment, and entrepreneurship support, they will carry us into the future. At Continental Hotels, we have seen the impact of investing in our people. A 23-year-old Nigerian graduate who joined our hotel as a trainee developed a digital concierge tool that has cut our response time to guest requests by more than half,” Hala said.

He said Nigeria must do three things in order to consolidate on growth already achieved in hospitality and tourism. Namely, Nigeria must project its hospitality brand with clarity and pride, fully empowered national tourism board — transparent, innovative, and global competitive; and invest in youth and innovation, adding that the future of Nigerian hospitality is not just in marble lobbies or tall buildings, but in the hands of the young workforce.

“By working together, we can transform Nigeria’s hospitality industry and make it a leader in Africa. Join us in celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 and let’s build a brighter future for Nigerian hospitality,” Hala stated.