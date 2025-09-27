Malta Guinness Partners Iri Ji Festival in Lagos

Malta Guinness has announced its partnership with this year’s Iri Ji Festival, scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at FHA Ground, Festac. The event will bring together families and community members for a day of cultural activities and entertainment.

The Iri Ji Festival, rooted in the Igbo tradition of celebrating the new yam harvest, has become an important symbol of cultural pride and unity across Nigeria. This year’s edition will highlight traditional performances, community interactions, and other activities that underscore its cultural significance.

Speaking on the partnership, Jerry Nwankwo, Brand Manager at Malta Guinness, said the collaboration offers an opportunity to connect with consumers in a cultural setting.

“We are excited to be part of the Iri Ji Festival this year. It gives us an opportunity to connect with our consumers in the heart of culture, bringing vitality and energy to a celebration that reflects our shared values as Nigerians,” he said.

Malta Guinness noted that the festival promises a vibrant mix of tradition, entertainment, and community celebration, and the brand will be on ground to support and engage participants throughout the day.