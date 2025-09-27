Kayode Ojo: From Denial to Success

Kayode Oluyemo





From the earliest whisper that Engr. Kayode Ojo would not contest, through claims he could not obtain the nomination form, accusations he could not submit it, and threats of disqualification, a wave of political sabotage followed him.

Each claim was a strategic attempt by his adversaries to suppress his ambition. But in the crucible of party politics, Ojo refused to fold. He has now been screened and cleared, steadfastly awaiting the primary election. His victory over every false narrative signals not just resilience but inevitability.

At the outset, the propaganda machinery insisted that Ojo would not contest. Such narratives are common in internal party warfare, where the aim is to weaken morale and confuse supporters. But while spin was deployed, the ground reality was different. Party stakeholders across grassroots and local government levels were already coalescing around him. His visibility and influence in every ward made talk of withdrawal hollow.

Once the claim of withdrawal faded, the next assault was procedural sabotage, that he could not obtain the nomination form. The aim was clear, to deny him entry into the race. But Ojo moved decisively. He obtained and submitted his form, declaring that Ekiti needs a rescuer, and that he was ready to answer that call. He beat the narrative through action. While detractors tried to block access behind curtains, he frontally walked into the secretariat, backed by supporters, and acquired the necessary credentials.

Having secured the form, opposition forces shifted tactics again. They claimed he would not be able to secure the required number of nominators, and so, he would be prevented from submitting the form through procedural obstacles, delays, and intimidation. But once more, Ojo proved them wrong. He submitted the form at the APC national secretariat in Abuja without incident. His resolve turned the boast of obstruction into an empty threat.

When the weak tactics failed, the campaign turned to insinuations of disqualification. Over 200 petitions were prepared and filed by the governor’s camp, all aimed against Ojo’s candidacy.

The petitioners accused him of non-compliance, invalid nominators, missing signatures, and failure to satisfy requirements.

In some quarters, as earlier stated, the narrative was pushed that Ojo lacked nominators from the wards and local governments in Ekiti State. These petitions were meant to scare him off, bog him down in legal challenges, and force withdrawal or disqualification. But he engaged as usual. His team responded to every petition with documented proof, legal counterarguments, and adherence to party guidelines. The screening committee considered the petitions, probed the claims, and cleared him.

When he stood before the screening panel in Abuja, Ojo did not stand on shaky grounds. He entered with his papers, responses to petitions, and the moral weight of stakeholder support. The committee, made up of respected party chieftains, acknowledged that not a single petition held water. After deliberation, he was cleared.

The same obstacles intended to stop him instead highlighted his sagacity, competence, and legitimacy. The false narratives became footnotes. After screening, he declared that they were just raising dust where there was no dust, adding that the committee recognised he was a senior party man, a core party man, and an unrepentant loyalist of the President. He remained calm, confident, and rooted in legitimacy.

The resilience of Kayode Ojo is not accidental; it is deeply tied to his determination to change the story of Ekiti for good as contained in his manifesto. He is an engineer, and engineers build. His life and career have been about solving problems, creating structures, and producing results that endure. That same vision drives his politics. He is not running merely to occupy an office like Governor Biodun Oyebanji, he is running to build prosperity in Ekiti, brick by brick, policy by policy, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, and in the same manner he has built a reputation of integrity in private and public life.

What makes his struggle stand out even more is his principled approach. Unlike others who cut corners or weaponise petitions against rivals, Ojo stood firmly against such practices. He did not file a single petition against the governor, despite overwhelming evidence of anti-party activities that could have been used against him. He remarked openly that the governor himself was the one who should be petitioned for serial breaches of party loyalty and misgovernance. Yet, he chose not to reduce the contest to petition games, preferring instead to defeat the governor fairly on the field. This posture revealed not just discipline but a deep commitment to fairness, rule of law, and the ethics of politics.

His journey, far from random, reveals a pattern of underlying strength. His grassroots reach remains unmatched, with support from wards and local governments across the state. The lies and attacks only amplified his profile, creating sympathy and momentum. His mastery of procedure, his ability to counter petitions with credible documents, and his recognition by the screening committee all cemented his credibility. Post-screening, he spoke with authority, confident of victory, and positioned as the anti-establishment candidate who defied the governor’s machinery. His resilience has reshaped the political calculus, showing him as the candidate with momentum, support, and legitimacy.

Now that Ojo has been screened and cleared, all eyes turn to the primary. His critics, exposed in their falsehoods, carry the burden of failed malice. His supporters see in him the victory of fidelity over coercion. Given the variables at play, his ascendancy seems less aspirational and more factual. The political class will watch, but history is already bending toward Ojo. He stepped through fire and emerged undimmed. The battlefield now is the primary stage, and he is ready.

Oluyemo is a member of the Kayode Ojo Campaign Organisation