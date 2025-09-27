Insecurity Tops Discussion as Kukah Centre Holds Workshop to Advocate Violence-free Election in Anambra

.Centre inaugurates early warning early response team

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Stakeholders in Anambra State have advocated for a violence-free election as the November 8 governorship poll in the state draws close.

During a three-day workshop organised by the Kukah Centre, the secretariat of National Peace Committee on Early Warning (EW) signals on violence and Early Response (ER) team, the various stakeholders harped on the need to detect signals which if not responded to can trigger violence during the election.

Participants at the workshop which included media, heads of religious bodies, security, communities, civil society organisations and others during discussions highlighted prevalent insecurity in some parts of the state, marshalling out ways early signs can be detected and curbed.

The participants noted that threats of secessionists and agitators in parts of the state cannot exactly be ignored as they have the tendency of causing disruption in the election if not responded to quickly.

Monitoring Evaluation and Learning officer of National Peace Committee, Ms. Obafemi Deborah while speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day event yesterday, said the aim was to strengthen coordination, and build a truly inclusive multi-stakeholder framework for peace in Anambra State.

She said the workshop within the three days highlighted the goal of shared responsibility, so as to reduce the burden on one actor, while building a synergy of “one warning many responses” option to promote transparency, accountability and enhance credibility of peace efforts in the elections.

Obafemi said, “Over the past three days, we have worked with community representatives across the 21 LGAs to build their capacity in identifying and reporting early warning signals of conflict and the Early Response Team, made up of stakeholders such as IPAC, security agencies, government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, CBOs and community led groups.

“This is because early warning without timely response cannot deliver the peace and stability we all seek. Together, we can transform early warning signals into meaningful action, build trust among our people, and safeguard the integrity of our democratic process.”

Highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Early Warning Early Response team in the state, and the signing of commitment forms by the participants.

The National Peace Committee, its secretariat, the Kukah Centre and their founder, the European Union, expressed commitment to ensuring a violence-free election on November 8, while calling for proper conduct from all stakeholders involved in the election.

Prominent among those who participated in the event are representative of traditional institution, The traditional ruler of Umueri Kingdom, Igwe Sir Ben Emeka; representative of Civil Society Organisations, Mr. Chris Azor, representative of government agencies, the Managing Director of Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office (ANCISRO), Mr. Chuka Nnabuife among others.