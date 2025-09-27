House Committee on Downstream Sector Wade into Dangote, NUPENG Faceoff, Vows to Ensure Peace

*To probe refineries failed TAM

*Passes vote of confidence on NMDRA

Ahamefula Ogbu

The House of Representatives Committee on Downstream sector has waded into the faceoff between Dangote Refinery and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG which is threatening to disrupt supply of refined products with a view to resolving it.

They therefore have summoned the parties to appear before them at a date to be determined to make representations on the disputes so that they could be resolved.

The Committee also disclosed that they were pressing ahead with the probe of the Turn Around Maintenance of refineries in the country and circumstances surrounding the shutdown of Port Harcourt refinery which was claimed to have started operations.

They disclosed that they had received memoranda from workers and stakeholders on the TAM of the refineries and why after huge expenditure, the facilities were not working and will soon come out with their report.

The retreat disclosed that they had deliberated on issues sorrounding the supply of feedstock to local refineries to ensure availability of products

According to them, the call for the dissolution of the Nigerian Midstream, Downstream Regulatory Authority should be Discountenanced but instead, passed a vote of confidence on their activities

Chairman of the Committee, Ikenga Ugochinyere after a three day retreat in Lagos to address myriad issues in the downstream sector of the oil and gas vowed to ensure resolution of all issues militating against smooth running of the downstream sector of the country that could affect effective operations.

According to him, by the time they dialogue with all sides, it would be easier to come to a middle point and resolve all knotty issues.

Other issues he said they had deliberated upon were about the amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act with a view to attracting requisite investments into the country for maximum gains as globally obtainable.

The Committee confirmed that it has officially commenced re-investigation into the NNPC Ltd. acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets and refinery upgrade, which followed a direct order from the House for the reinvestigation of the matter after the first report was turned down.

Ugochinyere speaking on the resolution reached by members after the special committee meeting , said the investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out by the former committee

He recalled that although that committee submitted its report, the House rejected it on the grounds that some critical facts were not reflected.

He stated that as they have commenced the investigation and the general public are invited to make their input before the lawmakers presents their recommendations on the floor of the house.

He said those with information and submissions should submit it to the clerk of the downstream committee

He explained that one of the major causes of delay was the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents, but the committee has resolved to move forward with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House.

The lawmaker assured that any individuals found to have acted improperly—either through direct wrongdoing or failure in oversight—will be identified, and appropriate recommendations will be made in the best interest of the nation.

Ugochinyere said, “the investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out. The House, therefore, mandated the Downstream Committee to undertake a fresh investigation—with a clear directive to uncover what truly transpired in the OVH acquisition process.

“This includes examining the funds paid, details of the acquisition agreement, the assets involved, and the circumstances in which former OVH managers were reported to have formed a new company that later acquired OVH itself. Shockingly, those same individuals are also alleged to have assumed leadership roles within NNPC Retail, raising serious concerns about the integrity and transparency of the entire transaction.

“The committee has now begun this re-investigation in earnest and held a special committee meeting to deliberate on the matter. One of the key resolutions at that meeting was the timely completion of the investigation, which has been long overdue. Pressure from retail staff, industry stakeholders, and members of the public has mounted, questioning the delay and demanding accountability.

“One of the major causes of delay was the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents. However, the committee has now resolved to move forward with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House. As part of the parliamentary process, the investigation must be concluded and a detailed report submitted to the House for action.

“This investigation is critical—not just to address the numerous unanswered questions and alleged irregularities surrounding the OVH acquisition—but also to allow the new leadership at NNPC Retail to focus fully on their ongoing reforms without distraction. Laying these matters to rest is essential for restoring public trust and ensuring that the reforms are not undermined by past controversies.”