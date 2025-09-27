Gov Sule Tasks National Assembly on Special Court for Corruption 

.As EFCC enlists fresh 404 detectives in anti-graft war

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has challenged the National Assembly on the creation of a special court to handle corruption cases.

The governor made the request following the lengthy period it takes to prosecute economic and financial crimes in the country.

In his address at the Passing Out Parade of Detective Superintendent Cadets Course 10 and Detective Inspector Course 7, yesterday, at the Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, Governor Sule warned that until Nigeria nip corruption in the bud the world would not take the country seriously.

While observing that it is not easy to fight crime in Nigeria, especially corruption, Sule commended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede and President Bola Tinubu, for ensuring a corruption-free Nigeria.

He said going by the display of the “culture of discipline, resilience and courage” by the new detectives, “the future of Nigeria is truly bright.”

Sule therefore charged the officers to give their best service for the benefit of the nation.

Earlier, Olukoyede, who expressed determination of the anti-graft agency to completely stamp out corruption under his watch, urged the new officers to endeavour to surpass those they met in service, because of the huge investment the country has put in them.

“The commission has invested heavily in your training. This is because we believe in turning out officers that are moulded and grounded in sound intellect, physical agility, courageous comportment and accountable conduct. Our officers are trained to square with and even tower above their global counterparts. So, in your individual capacities, you are equipped as an international law enforcement officer and you must see yourselves as such,” he said.

While urging the officers to endeavour to fit adequately into the mould of officers that are well-rewarded and morally upright, Olukoyede warned that sanctions and punitive measures against corrupt practices by officers of the commission are stiff.

Adding that being an operative of the EFCC carries heavy responsibilities of personal discipline, integrity, courage and accountability, he said, “Your training essentially offered you a firm foothold in law enforcement and organisational discipline.”

Meanwhile, the commission boss assured that the EFCC is eager to break the siege of graft in the country with its core values of integrity, courage, professionalism and collaboration.

“Integrity, for us, is more than a preaching, it is a rule of engagement and an article of faith in the work we do. It is often said that he that comes to equity must come with clean hands. Nothing can be truer than this. You cannot offer the nation what you don’t have. Anti-corruption officers must be above board at all times.

“In the course of carrying out your lawful duties, you will necessarily come across daunting challenges. However, always bear in mind that challenges are meant to bake you and not to break you. You must not allow any difficulty to compromise the core values of the Commission.

“Nigerians are rightfully expecting much from the EFCC. We cannot afford to disappoint them. I urge both fresh and old officers of the Commission to always put the nation first in their priorities,” he added.

The Commandant of the EFCC academy, Joseph Ogwiji, disclosed that a total of 404 comprising superintendent and inspector detectives successfully completed the training, adding that the new officers displayed a high level of discipline making them the best in the last 16 years.