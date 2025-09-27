Former FBI Director, Comey Indicted Following Pressure from Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted, days after President Donald Trump publicly said that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi should prosecute him and two other political adversaries.

The indictment included two counts: making a false statement and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Comey has denied any wrongdoing.

According to NBC News, the charges stemmed from testimony Comey gave on September 30, 2020, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Asked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, about testimony he gave in 2017 asserting that he did not authorise leaking information regarding the FBI’s investigations into then-President Donald Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Comey said, “I stand by the testimony.”

Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, has said that Comey authorised him to leak information to the press, according to a 2018 Justice Department inspector general’s report. But the report also found that McCabe made multiple false or misleading statements.

The statute of limitations for the charges was set to expire on Tuesday. Comey could face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

Trump celebrated the indictment. “Justice In America! One of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to is James Comey,” Trump wrote in a social Truth Social post.

Bondi added in a statement that the indictment “reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

Comey denied the charges against him in a video posted on Instagram.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either,” Comey said.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. I’m innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith,” he added.

Comey’s arraignment is set for October 9 before U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, an appointee of former President Joe Biden.