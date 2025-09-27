  • Saturday, 27th September, 2025

Forest Manager Reveals Reason for Awoniyi’s Inclusion for Seville Trip Despite Ineligibility

Taiwo Awoniyi was not eligible to feature in Nottingham Forest’s Europa League opener against Real Betis on Wednesday, but the Super Eagles striker was still on the plane to Seville as part of Ange Postecoglou’s travelling party.

Responding to a question from a BBC reporter, Postecoglou explained yesterday’s press conference that Awoniyi, was included on the trip for reasons that extend beyond the pitch.

Postecoglou has emphasized the importance of ensuring that even players not directly involved, including Awoniyi, remain integrated into the squad to help build team spirit.

The 2013 Fifa U17 World Cup winner has endured a frustrating period at the City Ground.

Declared surplus to requirements during the summer, a transfer away from the club failed to materialise, leaving him on the fringes of the first team. His involvement in the Premier League squad only came about following a long-term injury to fellow Nigeria international Ola ;, who was subsequently withdrawn from Forest’s Europa League list.

Despite his current situation, Awoniyi’s presence in Spain was viewed as a vital step in maintaining his connection with the group.

Trips of this nature, particularly high-intensity European fixtures against top opponents, provide opportunities for players to strengthen bonds off the pitch.

Postecoglou highlighted that exposing every member of the squad to such experiences can accelerate the building of camaraderie, belief, and unity within a side still finding its rhythm after significant summer changes.

Awoniyi has yet to make his season debut, though he was on the bench for the Premier League opener against Brentford and the Carabao Cup clash at Swansea City.

