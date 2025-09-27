FG to Install CT Scan, Digital X-ray, Mammography Machines in FMC Daura

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Government has perfected plans for the installation of Computed Tomography (CT) scan, digital x-ray, mammography and ultrasound scan machines in the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Daura, Katsina State.

The Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Umar Faruk Abdulmajid, who disclosed this while addressing some journalists in Katsina, said the Federal Government had procured the life-saving machines and will soon arrive for installation.

He explained that the cutting-edge machines will be installed in the radiology department of the 200-bed capacity Federal Government-owned hospital to tackle the growing healthcare needs of patients from within and outside the country.

He said: “The radiology department of the hospital will be fully equipped this year by the grace of God. We have provisions in last year’s budget to install CT scan, digital x-ray machine, mammography and ultrasound scan.

“We have ordered the contract. We are just awaiting delivery. So hopefully before the end of the year, these equipment will be available and they will be installed for usage to our patients.”

He added that the hospital has commenced the construction of Emergency Paediatric Unit (EPU) and Special Care Baby Unit to address paediatric and newborn emergencies being recorded in the hospital.

Abdulmajid reiterated that the state government has allocated 50 hectares of land to the hospital for the construction of its permanent site, and perimeter facing has reached 70 per cent completion stage.

“We are going to concentrate on the permanent site until we are able to develop it fully into a full-fledged hospital. We have purchased basic hospital furniture comprising beds and mattresses in the temporary site,” he said.

He, however, said the hospital is understaffed but efforts were ongoing to recruit additional doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other essential clinical staf for effective and efficient service delivery.