  • Sunday, 28th September, 2025

FG to Install CT Scan, Digital X-ray, Mammography Machines in FMC Daura

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Federal Government has perfected plans for the installation of Computed Tomography (CT) scan, digital x-ray, mammography and ultrasound scan machines in the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Daura, Katsina State. 

The Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Umar Faruk Abdulmajid, who disclosed this while addressing some journalists in Katsina, said the Federal Government had procured the life-saving machines and will soon arrive for installation.

He explained that the cutting-edge machines will be installed in the radiology department of the 200-bed capacity Federal Government-owned hospital to tackle the growing healthcare needs of patients from within and outside the country. 

He said: “The radiology department of the hospital will be fully equipped this year by the grace of God. We have provisions in last year’s budget to install CT scan, digital x-ray machine, mammography and ultrasound scan.

“We have ordered the contract. We are just awaiting delivery. So hopefully before the end of the year, these equipment will be available and they will be installed for usage to our patients.”

He added that the hospital has commenced the construction of Emergency Paediatric Unit (EPU) and Special Care Baby Unit to address paediatric and newborn emergencies being recorded in the hospital.

Abdulmajid reiterated that the state government has allocated 50 hectares of land to the hospital for the construction of its permanent site, and perimeter facing has reached 70 per cent completion stage.

“We are going to concentrate on the permanent site until we are able to develop it fully into a full-fledged hospital. We have purchased basic hospital furniture comprising beds and mattresses in the temporary site,” he said.

He, however, said the hospital is understaffed but efforts were ongoing to recruit additional doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other essential clinical staf for effective and efficient service delivery.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.