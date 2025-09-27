Family Begs Oborevwori For Protection Against Land Grabbers 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Members of Esobiebie family of Iriama Community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State have raised the alarm over attempts by land grabbers to take their land.

They therefore called on Delta State government and law enforcement agents to stop the purported land grabbers from the encroachment.

The family made the appeal during a visit to Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Edjeba Office, Warri.

Mr. Paul Esobiebie, who spoke on behalf of Esobiebie family, said that all the lands in Iriama Community belonged to Esobiebie and Djeba families contrary to reports of some family claiming ownership of their family land.

He alleged that their forefathers gave some portion of the land to strangers to farm and now their children were now contending with the right owners for the land.

Mr. Esobiebie wondered why those persons were now claiming ownership of the land, thereby misleading the public.

He insisted that the land belongs to Esobiebie family and as such, they reserved the right to either sell, lease or use the land.

Esobiebie, disclosed that the Esobiebie family, has in the past won all litigations brought against it as regards the land and urged those trying to grab the land to desist forthwith.

Other members of the family, including Shedrach Esobiebie, Goodluck Esobiebie, Blessing Esobiebie and Harrison Esobiebie, said they want development in the community, hence they have decided to put the land to effective use.

They appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and law enforcement agencies, to wade into the issue and prevent the alleged land grabbers from taking over their family land.

Members of Esobiebie family, also appealed to the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom Orhue I, to call the purported land grabbers to order.