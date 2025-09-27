  • Sunday, 28th September, 2025

FAAN to Launch Cashless Operation at Lagos, Abuja Airports 

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in partnership with Paystack, has announce the roll-out of Operation GO Cashless, a cashless contactless payment solution across all airports beginning with Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement yesterday by FAAN management stated that effective September 29, 2025, “all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport Access Gates, Car Parks, FAAN VIP and Protocol Lounges will go cashless which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points.” 

It noted that travellers and airport users will now enjoy fast and seamless services by using a secure contactless payment option.

“This initiative responds to the growing demand for safe, modern, and transparent payment systems while ensuring Nigeria’s airports remain aligned with global digital trends. 

“By reducing reliance on cash, FAAN aims to enhance efficiency, improve revenue assurance, and deliver a better customer experience at our airports.”

The statement further hinted that to ease the transition, trained brand ambassadors have been deployed at access gates and around the terminals to guide users, assisting with onboarding, provide demonstrations, and answer questions they may have. 

In addition, the agency added that passengers can obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at any airport access gate in Lagos and Abuja. After collection, users are encouraged to activate and fund their cards immediately by visiting its website, stating that it remains committed to continuous improvement and will expand this cashless policy to other airports nationwide in phases.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.