FAAN to Launch Cashless Operation at Lagos, Abuja Airports 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in partnership with Paystack, has announce the roll-out of Operation GO Cashless, a cashless contactless payment solution across all airports beginning with Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement yesterday by FAAN management stated that effective September 29, 2025, “all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport Access Gates, Car Parks, FAAN VIP and Protocol Lounges will go cashless which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points.”

It noted that travellers and airport users will now enjoy fast and seamless services by using a secure contactless payment option.

“This initiative responds to the growing demand for safe, modern, and transparent payment systems while ensuring Nigeria’s airports remain aligned with global digital trends.

“By reducing reliance on cash, FAAN aims to enhance efficiency, improve revenue assurance, and deliver a better customer experience at our airports.”

The statement further hinted that to ease the transition, trained brand ambassadors have been deployed at access gates and around the terminals to guide users, assisting with onboarding, provide demonstrations, and answer questions they may have.

In addition, the agency added that passengers can obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at any airport access gate in Lagos and Abuja. After collection, users are encouraged to activate and fund their cards immediately by visiting its website, stating that it remains committed to continuous improvement and will expand this cashless policy to other airports nationwide in phases.