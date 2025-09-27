Environment Minister Lauds NDDC’s Sustained Developmental Strides in Niger Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Lawal, has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its commitment to sustained developmental strides and effort towards addressing the long-standing infrastructural gaps in Niger Delta communities.

The minister made the commendation during a stakeholders’ engagement forum on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), in Port Harcourt, for proposed road projects in Rivers State.

The forum, held in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, focused on three critical projects: The construction of a 4km Bonny Internal Road in Degema and Bonny Local Government Areas; the construction of Luebe-Agbani -Lueku Road in Khana LGA; and the construction of 6 km Egelebia Road, Phase 2, in George-Ama, Okrika LGA.

Represented by an Environmental and Chemical Engineer in the Ministry of Environment, Manji Justine, the minister extolled the NDDC for subjecting the proposed projects to the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, before commencement.

He said, “We are not here to stop the project but to ensure it aligns with environmental laws to protect the future and guarantee sustainability. Once approval is granted, the ministry, along with the state government and affected communities, will monitor the projects through baseline data collection and post-construction site assessments.”

He highlighted the importance of incorporating proper drainage systems to mitigate flooding and stressed the need for covered drainage channels in residential areas to prevent waste dumping and blockages.

According to him, “The NDDC has taken a bold and commendable step by addressing road infrastructure gaps that have long affected these communities. Every identified impact in the EIA process must have a mitigation strategy.”

The NDDC Director II, Environmental Protection and Control, Mr. Aniefiok Iniokut, said the forum aimed to provide a platform for engagement between the commission, the ministry, and the affected communities before project commencement.

“It’s only through such engagements that we can understand the full social and environmental implications of these projects. The feedback so far shows overwhelming community support and a clear understanding of the project’s benefits,” he said.

He noted that the forum confirmed no objections from the communities and that the positive impacts significantly outweigh the negatives. He assured stakeholders that the NDDC would ensure the successful completion of the projects.

In her remarks, the NDDC Deputy Director, Environmental Protection and Control, Dr. Ukpe Eno, underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement in driving sustainable development.

Head of the Dokube Royal House in Okrika, Chief Godknows Tam-George, expressed appreciation to the NDDC and its Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for initiating the projects.

“For years, Egedeme lacked basic infrastructure. Within a short period under the current NDDC leadership, we’ve received a 2km road, a 6km road, and a water project. These are life-changing developments,” he said.

In his speech, the Paramount Ruler of Baa-Lueku, Chief Samson Barilugbene Obrien, praised the project’s potential to enhance economic opportunities.

“This road will bridge the gap between our community and others. It will open up access for trade, ease transportation, and serve as a vital link to Akwa Ibom via Aba,” he noted.