Before the longest Solar Eclipse of 2027

By Okey Ikechukwu

As is our custom on this column from time to time, we shall venture int the domain of science, this time we shall look at recent news and events about Outer Space and their possible implications for life on earth generally. So, the 2027 in the article is not about the “political” 2027.

As I write, it is acknowledged in all the right scientific circles that the world should expect one of the longest total solar eclipses ever on the second day of August, 2027. This unique and historic eclipse is expected to last more than 6 minutes, making it one of the longest and most impressive in history.

For some readers, we say that an eclipse has occurred when the moon passes in front of the Sun and temporarily blocks out is light, or part of it, from us. It is partial when only part of the sun’s light is blocked, and total when all of the sun is blocked – also temporarily. From records, most eclipses tend last for barely two to three minutes.

But the coming solar eclipse of 2027 is expected to last for six minutes and twenty-three seconds. And that is because of a rare cosmic coincidence; wherein the Earth is farthest from the Sun (aphelion). This distance makes the Sun to look a little smaller in the sky. Because the Moon itself will, at the same time, be at closer to Earth than at other times (perigee), it will appear larger than usual.

Besides being the longest ever recorded eclipse in modern times, the 2027 solar eclipse is probably made all the more significant by the fact that such a long eclipse will not be seen again until 2114. That is exactly 89 years from now.

The other news items of interest, and probably concern, for us here today are the following news items from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The first is the fact that the Sun is about to become more active, after more than twenty years. The implication of this is that we should expect an increase in solar flares and solar storms that could affect Earth. Let us leave the scientific jargon and just say that increased activity on the surface of the Sun affects life on earth in various ways.

The second matter, which is more about a passing, but significant, observation, is that scientists have detected some fragments escaping from the surface of Mars. Some of them are, therewith, speculating that the fragments NASA is detecting may well mean that the planet is slowly disintegrating into space, for as yet unclear reasons. But enough of that for now and back to the coming special eclipse.

It is because the Moon’s shadow is expected to go toward the equator, that is the midline dividing the earth into approximately two equal parts, that will make this phenomenon even longer. The shadow is expected to start in the Strait of Gibraltar, move across southern Spain, North Africa, and the Arabian Peninsula. It will then finally disappearing over the Indian Ocean. In Spain, cities like Cádiz and Málaga will experience some four minutes of darkness, while places like Tangier and Tetuan in Morrocco will be completely dark. Luxor, Egypt, is expected to experience more than six minutes of the eclipse.

But, long before the aforementioned cosmic event of 2027, in fact before I decided to write about it, NASA had issued a “Galactic Visitor Alert”, saying that an Unknown Object is entering our Solar System. The object in question is travelling at the incredible speed of 245,000 km/h. It is said not to be behaving like anything that scientists and astronomers have seen, or studied, before.

Also, it does not follow the normal course and behaviour of regular heavenly bodies, or even comets. It does not seem to follow the gravitational rules that scientists expect of it because of its size. It is also, possibly, the third-largest space interstellar object ever spotted by humans. It has been christened A11pl3Z, and is estimated to be between ten and twenty kilometers wide; and it does not show the typical features of a comet, like a visible coma or tail.

It is not gently orbiting the Sun, but is streaking through space in a straight line. It is faster than known asteroids and such previous interstellar visitors like ʻOumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019). It will come closest to the Earth in December, but there is no danger of it hitting us here – at least in principle.

Either way, A11pl3Z reminds us just how much of our universe is still unknown. It is a universe filled with cosmic visitors, and some, like this one, arrive like speeding bullets—surprising us, puzzling us, and challenging everything we thought we knew. For instance, no one can say where it is A11pl3Z is coming from. The only sure thing is that it does not possess any of the attributes associated with the Great Comet spoken of in the several predictions and prophesies of seers in connection with End Times.

Still on matters arising from outer space, the spacecraft that was sent into space by NASA to explore our solar system, and the wider cosmos, some 50 years ago is now sending something from the edge of interstellar space that is altogether confounding to scientists and astronomers. This is a distance of over 25 billion kilometers from the earth. This spacecraft is sending hidden pictures of the universe, using plasma waves, magnetic fields, and the structures that shape the galaxy itself. It is literally rewriting our understanding, or lack of understanding, of the universe and leaving us with a Deep Space we would otherwise not have known.

Which brings us to the observation made on this page exactly nine months ago, on January 21: “… there are ongoing events in outer space that would give far greater cause for worry, if only more people knew about them”. This was in an article titled “Cosmic Events Amidst Mundane Pressures”. Four months earlier it was also pointed out in this column that “The planets Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, and Mercury will all be “lined up” in the Elliptic, in a way that they have not done for a long time now”.

The article continued: “What is the buildup about? Why after the January 21 large alignment of Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn? Is there any special significance, scientific or otherwise, attached to these planetary alignments? What this planetary alignment overload for 2025?

The piece in question observed as follows: “The alignment of several planets is believed to amplify the energies of these planets, prompting changes, introspection, opportunity, and transformation across the globe and across all zodiac signs”. So, what does the coming cosmic spectacle portend?

Since rare planetary alignments have often been historically linked with significant energy shifts, with implications for people’s emotions, political and social transformations, changes in the physical environment, upheavals in nature, new twists in relationships and possible global changes, what is the 2025 alignments priming us for?

The following four paragraphs also stand out in the earlier interventions on this matter: “Because we are all very busy grubbing in mud and sand, like worms, unwilling or unable to raise our heads and think or see more clearly, we may be facing grave dangers from intergalactic radiation that we are totally unaware. And these dangers may just be lurking or prancing all over the place, and in ways, that we are not capable of fathoming.

Since we are living in a world, universe and cosmic environment that has long since been scientifically confirmed to be nothing more than a network of interconnected radiations, it is time we stopped taking our physicality more seriously. Truth is: We cannot really say for sure what the effects of new heavenly bodies on earth and its magnetic field might be.

If we are to take astrologers and seers seriously and consider interplanetary alignments to be moments of amplified energy in our cosmic environment, then we must go further with them and say that these alignments are also often linked with transformations, innovations, and heightened intuitive insights and much more. If January 2025 will bring intense shifts, then with Venus and Mars playing key roles, as the planet of love, and the planet of passion, respectively – setting the stage for self-revelations of various sorts across all spheres.

It is a matter of record that significant interplanetary alignments had coincided in the past with some major global or cultural shifts, including scientific breakthroughs and artistic renaissances; such that they are often seen as heralds of change. But what time of change are we talking about here?

We live in a universe that is a largely understated ecosystem. All indices point to the fact that we no longer live in a normal world. With new, and strange, celestial visitors tumbling in by the dozens in recent times, there is much to think, and probably worry, about. World events are tending more towards chaos than rationality.

The direct connection between the increasing events in our immediate cosmic environment and the confusion and turmoil in human affairs all over the world today has been part of ancient and even more recent predictions. And it is getting worse on all fronts.

So, before the coming eclipse of 2027, in addition to other less visible cosmic events before then, let no one tell himself that a reprieve is on the way. Look at Trump’s America, tariff wars, Climate Change issues, unending wars and emerging flashpoints of increasing global violence. Just look around you and, if you have the means and inclination, look at “the skies”.