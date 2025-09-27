Bayo Adedej, Samuel Olatunji, Unveil “BIGLION PICTURES”

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In a bold move set to reshape the landscape of digital Nollywood, two professionals in their respective fields, Bayo Adedeji, celebrated business maverick and Group CEO of Wakanow (fondly called Bayo Lion), and Samuel “Bigsam” Olatunji, a filmmaker have joined forces to launch BigLion Pictures, an electrifying new YouTube channel debut on September 25, 2025.

With a name derived from their nicknames, Big from Bigsam, Lion from Bayo Lion, BigLion Pictures is a channel designed to raise the bar in the industry, according to Adedeji.

According to Bayo Lion, ‘BigLion Pictures isn’t just another content platform; it is a fusion of vision, power, storytelling, and execution. Designed to deliver premium, must-watch Nollywood content every single Thursday, the channel will showcase unforgettable stories, iconic performances, and world-class production quality that is poised to raise the bar in Nigerian entertainment.

“We’re not coming to compete—we’re coming to set the standard,” said Bayo Adedeji. “BigLion Pictures is where excellence meets consistency. It’s about giving Nollywood fans stories they deserve—bold, beautiful, and binge-worthy.”

“Our stories will make you laugh, cry, reflect, and remember,” added Bigsam. “This is not just content. This is culture. This is soul. This is Nigeria; raw and refined, loud and beautiful.”

According to Bigsam, our niche will be “New Nollywood drops every Thursday, no breaks, no dull moments. High-definition, cinematic-quality storytelling shot and produced for a global audience. A rotating ensemble of A-list actors, breakout stars, and hidden gems. Powerful plots rooted in Nigerian life, family, love, betrayal, ambition, humour, and survival.”

“In addition to its primary offering of original Nollywood content, BigLion Pictures is also expanding into the dynamic world of visual storytelling for brands and businesses. The company will be delving into high-end marketing productions, corporate advertising, branded content creation, and line production services.