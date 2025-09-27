Alleged N1bn Indebtedness: Group Insists Ukachukwu Not Owing, Threatens Suit Against Soludo’s Aides

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC Digital Force, has clarified a recent video of governorship candidate of the party, Nicholas Ukachukwu being harassed by some people over an allegation of N1 billion indebtedness.

The group in a statement signed by its team leader, Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, said the legal team of the candidate may sue media aides of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Ejimofor Opara and others for circulating the video and making the accusation.

The video which trended on social media early last week saw some people accusing Ukachukwu of indebtedness, while blocking him from entering his car in a hotel in Abuja. The video was circulated widely by the aides of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

But in the statement, Ikeagwuonwu said, “Ndi Anambra know Governor Soludo’s style of politics — more invested in blackmailing opponents than presenting achievements.

“We also note that defamation of character is not free speech but a criminal offense. Ukachukwu’s legal team reserves the right to pursue appropriate remedies against Mazi Opara and his collaborators.”

Setting the record straight, the team leader said: “As an organisation committed to truth and justice, the APC Digital Force feels compelled to put the records straight, not for the benefit of Mazi Opara and his paymasters — whose politics of smear is already well known to Ndi Anambra — but for the unsuspecting public, both in Nigeria and abroad, who may be misled by this campaign of calumny.

“The land transaction in question was governed by a duly signed Installment Payment Agreement between Evang. Ukachukwu (Vendor) and Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Ltd, chaired by Chief Stephen Achema Akpa (Purchaser), executed on 11th August, 2022, covering Plots 7 and 8, Cadastral Zone E29, Lugbe East, Abuja, valued at N6 billion.

“The agreement clearly provided for staggered payment: an initial deposit of N1.75 billion, followed by structured installments to complete the purchase price. But Mr. Stephen Akpa could not come up with this initial deposit and paid only N850 million and requested access to the plots without completing the payment.

“It also stipulated that any refund of deposits would only become due if and when the vendor (Ukachukwu) successfully resells the property to another buyer.”

The group contended that most businesses are structured such that if the buyer fails to make complete payment, he would only get a refund when the property has been resold, and that most businessmen have lost money in such deals, but in the case of Akpa, he was promised his money once the property was sold.

It decried the lack of due process in seeking a refund by Akpa who instead of approaching an authority resorted to self help. It also insisted that the candidate is a man of impeccable integrity, who has built his name over the years and known as a philanthropist, businessman and employer of labour.