Aliyu Urges NYSC Members to Make Service Year Count 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has charged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state to make their service year productive and memorable.

He made this call on yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch B stream 11 orientation exercise for corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Wamakko.

Governor Aliyu represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Haliru Dikko, emphasised the importance of acquiring relevant skills to become self-reliant and wealth creators, rather than job seekers.

He encouraged the Corps members to take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme seriously, as it has been designed to equip them with the necessary skills to succeed.

“The National Youth Service Corps initiative which has been developed to groom young graduates to become dynamic in meeting and solving new challenges for the development of our country is a laudable one,” Aliyu said.

“NYSC’s unquantifiable contributions to the indivisibility of our country cannot be overemphasised.

“The scheme has not compromised its mission to mobilise and groom graduate youths for the promotion of national unity, sustainable development, self-reliance and prepare them for the challenges of leadership.”

He appealed to the Corps members to take the programmes seriously, especially the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, designed to equip them with relevant skills to become self-reliant and wealth creators rather than job seekers.

“Orientation course is the foundation of your one-year national service, packaged in a regimented way with rich programmes including physical, leadership, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship (SAED) trainings,” Aliyu explained.

The governor commended the efforts of parents and guardians for their sacrifices in giving their children the best gift. “I want to encourage you not to disappoint them as I pray for them to eat the fruits of their labour.”

On security, Aliyu urged the Corps members to accommodate and tolerate others, remembering that “our diversity is our identity and understanding binds us together as a nation.”

He assured them that Sokoto State is safe, peaceful, and habitable for all, regardless of cultural background, religion or tribe.

“Sokoto State is totally safe, peaceful, and habitable for all and sundry irrespective of your cultural background, religion, and tribe. We have a flourishing economy thriving on the industrious, friendly, and hospitable nature of our people. In short, our dear state is blessed with all that pertains to good.

“As a government, I want to reiterate our uncompromising commitment towards providing adequate security for lives and property of citizens and residents of our dear state. We remain resolute on maintaining our pacesetting role in terms of Corps welfare.”

Earlier, the Sokoto State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, congratulated the Corps members on completing their academic journey and transitioning into the NYSC scheme.

He lauded the efforts of Governor Aliyu and the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111 for their tireless support of youth development and partnership with the NYSC.

The coordinator specially thanked the governor for his apt and timely intervention for the renovation of the camp hall and pavilion that was recently devastated by the windstorm and also giving approval for total renovation of the camp.

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, represented by Justice Hadiza Sahabi Jaredi, administered the oath of allegiance to the Corps members.