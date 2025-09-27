Adekunle Gold: My Latest Work Has Been Five Years in the Making

Tosin Clegg

Adekunle Gold is a fantastic artiste and that is beyond what words can tell or explain. His artistic way of delivering music is top-notch and expresses the artistry of a seasoned musician whose depth is boundless and rich in understanding. From the first songs he released down to the current sensation he dropped Coco Money, AG continues to prove the excellence of his vocal richness and lyrical abilities.

But on a distinctive note, he is set to explore the world of Fuji with a new album set to be released on October 3, 2025. As the day draws closer to the epic release of this project, Adekunle Gold has saturated his social media pages with Fuji vibrations in an interview with Fuji Legend, Adewale Ayuba, short videos dancing to Fuji music, the release of Bobo featuring Shoday and Lojay among other campaigns.

That’s a work ethic that is admirable as he continues to relentlessly promote the album which he titles, Fuji.

In his words, “l’ve been working quietly on something that marks a new chapter for me. Music that carries where I come from, who I have become, and where I’m heading. This album is my story, the lessons I have learned, the friendships I have lost, the wins I have celebrated, the grief of losing my father, the joy of welcoming my daughter into the world, and so much more.

“This album has been five years in the making and it is my greatest work yet; my ability to outdo myself continues to amaze me. It’s a reminder that I am truly capable of anything I set my mind on and so are you. I’ve shown you many sides of me, changed my name, surprised you with music you didn’t ask for or expect, but you have stayed. You’ve given me your ears and embraced every single phase l’ve embarked on.”

As we gear towards the album release, fans and critics would be expecting vocal excellence, possible collaborations with Veteran Fuji Legends, Fuji rhythmic compositions, blends of new and old beats among other elements.

This phase is rooted in the very beginning of my journey, AG further explains. He adds, “It is a return to the essence of why I started making music, to tell stories. Listen with open ears, because I won’t be revealing any features until you’ve experienced it for yourself. This is me, Adekunle Kosoko.”