Tunji-Ojo Says Over 52,000 Officers of NIS, NCoS, FFS, NSCDC Promoted in Two Years Under Tinubu

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said as part of ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in the country, President Bola Tinubu ensured that age-long career stagnation of officers in the country’s paramilitary services was stopped.

Tunji-Ojo spoke at the decoration of newly appointed Deputy Comptrollers, Controllers, Commandants General of the four paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior – Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The minister said the decorated officers were direct beneficiaries of the reforms put in place to prioritise merit, welfare, and rapid promotions.

Tunji-Ojo said since Tinubu came into office about two years ago, over 52,000 officers had been promoted across all paramilitary services. He stated that the elevation of the new DCGs was more than a promotion, but a presidential appointment anchored on merit, competence and transparent processes.

He told the newly decorated officers, “Your appointment came as a result of presidential approval. It is not just promotion but appointment.

“None of you is here on courtesy, whether you deserve it or not. If you are good enough to be DCG, then you are good enough to be CG.”

The minister stated that the officers’ examinations were independently conducted and marked by the National Army Resource Centre, and later ratified by the board.

He stressed that federal character was applied to ensure inclusiveness across all geopolitical zones, but said seniority and merit remained the sole basis of the appointments.

Tunji-Ojo commended the president for reforms that had restored dignity to the services, saying stagnation has long deprived competent officers of deserved career progression.

He said, “Many officers retired without attaining positions they merited, not because they lacked competence but because promotions were irregular. Today, this administration has promoted over 52,000 officers in just two years.”

He recalled that vacancies for DCGs had in the past remained unfilled for 10 to 12 months, but said the Tinubu administration had broken the jinx by consistently filling such positions.

Tunji-Ojo said more than 80 per cent of those decorated as DCGs were promoted to ACG under the current government.

He listed welfare interventions, including increased salaries, peculiar allowances, eradication of career stagnation, and approval of life pensions for retired DCGs and CGs.

“This government has shown more support than any other in the history of the country. It believes that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

The minister charged the officers to give their best to the country, stating that Nigeria deserves their loyalty, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

He charged the paramilitary officers to be up and doing as appreciation to their improved welfare.

He said, “To the Immigration Service, you must secure borders and strengthen border governance. To the Correctional Service, transform centres from mere incarceration facilities into hubs of rehabilitation and restoration of hope.”

Tunji-Ojo stated, “Fire service should go beyond fire response by establishing itself as a leading rescue agency, NSCDC need to protect every inch of Nigeria’s critical assets by its mandate.

“The time to rise to your responsibility is not tomorrow. It began yesterday. Let us be catalysts of change and show that government did not make a mistake in entrusting us with these mandates.”

The minister also recalled that during the last set of examinations, a female officer missed promotion by just 0.25 marks, underscoring the rigour and fairness of the process.

He said he was overjoyed to learn that the officer was among those celebrated this time, while urging the new DCGs to cooperate with their CGs, show discipline, and resist lobbying.

“The higher you go, the more disciplined you need to be. You are now role models. Let your actions speak louder than words. Leave legacies for those coming behind you,” he advised.

The minister assured that the ministry would continue to innovate in line with global best practices, and encouraged the DCGs to contribute fresh ideas.

He said, “we do not have a monopoly of knowledge. We want to listen, collaborate and work with you. Great leaders are those who leave greater legacies.”

Citing ongoing reforms, he highlighted the passport revolution and centralised processing in immigration, infrastructure at the Federal Fire Academy. He said these included innovations in correctional centres, such as the Kuje Abuja facility now operating beyond hospital standards, and the NSCDC’s work in critical asset protection.

He emphasised that the ministry was giving its best and expected the same from officers to build paramilitary services that could compete globally.

“Show loyalty to Nigeria above anything else. Let the love of this country extinguish any flame of disloyalty. Be mentors, be role models, be catalysts of change,” Tunji-Ojo charged the officers.