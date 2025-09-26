Sokoto Commends UNICEF for Recognising Health Care Efforts

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has expressed its appreciation to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for acknowledging its efforts in prioritising healthcare and nutrition.

This recognition comes after UNICEF commended the state government for increasing its health budget, describing the move as a model for advancing child and maternal welfare.

The state Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammad Gobir, who represented he state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, thanked UNICEF for its partnership, and assured them of continued collaboration.

“A healthier population contributes more to community development. We will continue to work with UNICEF to improve healthcare, nutrition, and education across Sokoto State,” he said.

Gobir noted that the government prioritises quality health service delivery, which is reflected in its nine-point agenda. “Our administration gives top priority to quality health service delivery, and that is why healthcare is among the nine-point agenda of our administration,” he added.

According to the UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Wafa Saeed, the state government’s decision to raise health sector spending from 6.5 percent to 10 percent between 2024 and 2025 is commendable.

“This commitment to health financing is commendable. It shows real care for mothers, children, and the most vulnerable,” Saeed said.

She also praised the government’s commitment of ₦500 million for nutrition supplies, which UNICEF has pledged to match through its Child Nutrition Fund. The organisation has also announced plans to enroll 250,000 poor and vulnerable individuals into Sokoto State’s social register.

As part of its partnership, UNICEF flagged off free healthcare services for 15,000 beneficiaries in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (SOCHEMA).

The organisation also donated equipment, including 200 computer tablets, 200 power banks, three laptops, and thousands of ‘mamakits’ to support safe childbirth and immunisation.

The partnership between the Sokoto State Government and UNICEF is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of children and mothers in the state. With the increased health budget and commitment to nutrition supplies, the state is poised to make significant strides in reducing child and maternal mortality.

The UNICEF country representative also visited Sultan Muhammad Maccido Quranic Institute, Sokoto, where the state governmen,,t in collaboration with UNICEF, trained Almajiri children between the agess of 14 and 20 years on Digital and Vocational Skills.

At the centre, a facilitator, Ibrahim Muhammad, told the country representative that the children from different parts of Northern Nigeria come to the centre to be taught digital literacy and vocational skills.

He further explained that most of these children were out of school before they were enrolled in the programme.

He stated that they were also trained on tailoring, shoe making, leather works,, and others to enable them to become self-reliant.

In addition, the UNICEF country representative also attended a broad meeting with religious leaders from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States. The meeting focused on key areas of education, child rightss protection, water,, sanitation, and hygiene, highlighting the importance of collaboration among government, religious leaders, and development partners to address these critical issues.

She enjoined the religious leaders to sensitise their people on vaccination against measles, rubella, and other childhood diseases.