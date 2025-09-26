NSITF Witnessing Improved Service Delivery, Says SERVICOM

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





SERVICOM, a federal government agency mandated to carry routine performance assessment of ministries and departments has scored the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) high in its assessment of the Fund’s service delivery for the past one year.

A statement signed by NSITF Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Alex Mede, said the report of the assessment by SERVICOM released in Abuja on Wednesday, showed the ten Regional and State Branch offices made significant progress in their service to customers.

NSITF said SERVICOM Office carried out evaluation of its regional offices in Abuja, Jos Regional and Branch offices; Asaba, Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Lagos and Owerri.

According SERVICOM, the objective of the evaluation was “to ensure citizen-focused service delivery” while “identifying gaps in service delivery and making recommendations to the Fund to improve customer satisfaction and accountability.”

The evaluation, which measured performance against the Fund’s mandate using the SERVICOM Index, scored the selected offices an average of 72.5 percent.

Highlights of the evaluation report showed the Fund scored high in digitization of its operations which has led to better efficiency.

Other areas NSITF was rated excellent were in its spread of offices fostering accessibility, streamlining of the Claims and Compensation process which enabled timely settlement, and provision of free work environment safety audits for employers to minimize work-related accidents.

On the whole, the SERVICOM indicated the NSITF’s service delivery has witnessed dramatic improvement in one year since the new management under the leadership of Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye as Managing Director/Chief Executive.