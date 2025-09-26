NNEW Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Women in  Economic Devt

Mary Nnah

The NECAS Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 8-9, 2025, with a theme of “Evolve, Elevate, Celebrate”, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and promoting economic stability.

The 20th anniversary celebration will feature high-level dialogues, exhibitions, and trade showcases, as well as recognition and awards for pioneers and partners who have championed women’s economic empowerment. The event will also mark the unveiling of NNEW’s 10-Year Strategic Plan, a bold roadmap for the future that focuses on expanding access to finance and markets, strengthening mentorship and leadership pipelines, and driving digital transformation and innovation in women-led enterprises.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Chairperson of the NNEW 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, Dominga Omolara Odebunmi, said: “NNEW has empowered thousands of women, built strong mentorship networks, influenced national discourse, and contributed significantly to enterprise development.” She emphasised that the organisation’s journey has been remarkable, and its impact undeniable.

The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Toyin Sanni, Executive Vice-Chair at Emerging Africa Capital, who will speak on the topic: “Boardroom, Blockchain & Balance Sheets: The Next-Gen Woman Entrepreneur.” The celebration will also include a visual showcase of NNEW’s impact over the years, cultural performances, networking breaks, and interactive activities.

The event will be graced by special guests, including the First Lady of Lagos State and the First Lady of Ogun State, whose presence underscores the importance of women’s empowerment in shaping communities and economies. With its rich programme and esteemed guests, the 20th anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable convergence of leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and partners.

As NNEW celebrates its 20th anniversary, the organisation is calling on women entrepreneurs, public partners, and development agencies to collaborate in driving economic growth and development. With its 10-Year Strategic Plan, NNEW is committed to remaining relevant and impactful for decades to come, positioning women at the center of enterprise, innovation, and development.

The organisation’s 10-Year Strategic Plan focuses on key areas, including expanding access to finance and markets, strengthening mentorship and leadership pipelines, driving digital transformation and innovation, influencing policy and advocating for gender equity, and promoting holistic well-being and resilience. By prioritising these areas, NNEW aims to empower more women entrepreneurs and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Over the past two decades, NNEW has empowered thousands of women, built strong mentorship networks, influenced national discourse, and contributed significantly to enterprise development. The organisation’s founder, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), planted a seed that has grown into a thriving tree, providing shade, fruit, and strength to countless women entrepreneurs across Nigeria and beyond.