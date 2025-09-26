Nigeria’s Just Transition Plan Must Leave No One Behind, Stakeholders Insist

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Stakeholders have called for Nigeria’s Just Transition Guideline Action Plan (JT-GAP) to prioritise inclusivity, ensure social protection, and create opportunities for marginalised groups as the country moves towards a low-carbon economy.

Speaking at the “Just Transition for All: Ensuring Inclusive Voices Workshop,” organised by National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO), in Abuja, participants stressed that the transition must not only tackle climate change but also safeguard jobs, empower vulnerable groups, and foster equitable growth.

ILO’s National Project Coordinator, Stephen Agugua, outlined the core principles of the transition, stressing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across energy, transportation, agriculture, and industry.

Agugua explained that while climate mitigation policies will inevitably affect existing jobs, careful planning could turn the shift into an opportunity for millions of Nigerians.

He said, “As we are adapting, some jobs might be lost. But if this is well managed, the jobs that will be created will be more than the jobs that will be lost.”

He added that reskilling, social protection, and strong policies would be key to ensuring no one was left behind.

Agugua urged the federal government to discourage high-carbon production and consumption, particularly through reforming fossil fuel subsidies.

“Savings from fossil fuel subsidy reform can be used to strengthen social protection systems,” he stated, stressing that businesses would also require predictable rules, technical assistance, and financial support to adapt to new realities.

Representatives of marginalised groups affirmed the urgency of making inclusivity central to Nigeria’s transition plan.

Kenneth Echiche of Nigeria Association of the Blind, called for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to be recognised as active participants rather than passive beneficiaries.

Echiche criticised the tendency to group them under the broad label of “vulnerable groups.”

He stated, “We are 35 million people in Nigeria. That is enough to separate us from the vulnerable group category.”

Echiche said, “We want to be part of the process, not just the people who benefit from the transition. Capacity building, training, and empowerment are very important.”

Secretary General of the Albinism Association of Nigeria, Abyah Mathew, echoed the call for greater inclusion, linking climate change directly to everyday struggles.

Mathew urged the authorities in Nigeria to tackle deforestation and reduce reliance on charcoal by making cooking gas more affordable.

“The government and the necessary authorities should involve persons with disabilities in the fight against climate change,” he said. “If gas is made cheaper, many Nigerians will stop using charcoal, and this will reduce deforestation,” he added.

Women leader of JONAPWD (FCT Chapter), Aver Akighir, said the transition will only be fair if digital and economic opportunities were made accessible.

Akighir stressed that PWDs must be supported to apply for green jobs and benefit from online systems that often excluded them.

“I want to see opportunities whereby jobs available online will be made easy for persons with disabilities. From time, online applications have been too complicated, and that must change,” she said.

Founder of Inter-Faith Alliance for SDG Action Plan and youth representative of UNICEF Generation Unlimited, Lasisi Onaolapo, emphasised that inclusion must go beyond token representation.

“As young people, there’s an extent to which we can inspire and implement change,” he said.

“So, more than inclusion, more than meaningful engagement, it all boils down to empowerment. Green jobs must be designed to empower young people to create and drive solutions,” he stated