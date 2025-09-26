NDDC Debunks Report Of Delay In Execution Of Projects.

…….Says It’s Malicious, Aimed At Tarnishing Management

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has taken notice of a malicious publication by an online news medium, Sahara Reporters, aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Commission and its Management.

In a report on Thursday, September 25, the online newspaper published false, misleading, and unverified information under the title: “NDDC Projects Drag In Niger-Delta As Tinubu Government Fails To Publish Commission’s Audit Report.”

The false report claimed, among other things, that the NDDC spent ₦5 billion of public funds to finance the 50th birthday celebration of its Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku. Obviously, the aim is to undermine the Commission’s efforts in transforming the lives of Niger Deltans.

The report also claimed that “different projects in the Niger Delta region have continued to drag on as the Bola Tinubu administration fails to publish the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

The allegations are not only false but also a deliberate attempt to detract from the Commission’s visible developmental strides. As has been clarified repeatedly, friends, family members, and associates of Dr. Ogbuku solely sponsored the birthday events, and not the NDDC.

For the records, the major highlight of Ogbuku’s birthday celebration was the launch of two books in Abuja. Rather than opting for a lavish or extravagant affair, Ogbuku’s milestone was structured around three core pillars: intellectual reflection, communal celebration, and thanksgiving to God.

On the issue of project delivery, nothing can be father from the truth than the claim that there is a drag in the execution of NDDC projects because od non release of audit report.

The truth is that the NDDC has continued to demonstrate its determination to make the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region, and it remains committed to the mandate given to the Commission by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

It is on record that in February this year, the NDDC inaugurated the 9.6-kilometre Abraka-Oben Road in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, and flagged off the reconstruction of the Abraka-Agbor Road.

The following month, the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh inaugurated the 7.3-kilometre Oyigbo Road network, which traverses Obunku, Umuosi, Obeakpu, Mgboji, and Ndoki communities in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. He also launched the reconstruction of the Mgboji-Umuagbu Akwete Road, linking Rivers, Abia, and Akwa Ibom states.

Shortly after, the Commissin inaugurated the 7.8-km Eziama-Abba-Owerre Nkworji Road, linking Isiala Mbano Local Government Area to Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

In the neighbouring Abia State, the Minister inaugurated the reconstructed 23.7-kilometre Ndoro-Ntalakwu Road Network and adjoining roads in Ikwuano Local Government Area, as well as the reconstructed Isi-Court Olokoro-Amaoba Oboro Road in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State.

In June, the Minister commissioned the Ultra-Modern NDDC Cross River State Office and a road network totalling 8,137 km in Calabar South and Municipality. He also flagged off the first phase of distributing Handheld Tiller Machines to Farmers.

Similarly, the NDDC commissioned its new State Office Complex in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on June 18, 2025.

A day earlier, the Commission had inaugurated the Renewed Hope Multi-Purpose Training Centre in Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Recall that between May 18 and May 28, 2024, the NDDC commissioned five impactful projects in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, and Ondo states, covering roads, bridges, and electricity projects.

The projects are as follows: The 9km Obehie-Oke-Ikpe road in Ukwa West LGA, Abia State; the 25.7 kilometre Ogbia -Nembe Road in Bayelsa State; the 1×15MVA 33/11KV electricity injection substation in Amufi, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State; the 45km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa, Ondo State and the NDDC 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and 600m Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

Currently, the Commission is working round the clock to deliver other legacy projects like the 1.2 km Kaa-Ataba Bridge linking Khana and Andoni local Government Areas of Rivers State; the Okirika-Borikiri Bridge; the regional specialist hospitals in Ikom, Cross River State and port Harcourt; the Bonny Ring Road in Rivers State; the Road Linking Rivers and Abia States, Including the Ikaa Bridge in Akwa Ibom.

Unfortunately, Sahara Reporters has chosen the path of falsehood, publishing unverified allegations, recycling rumours, and undermining progress. But the Niger Delta decides the path of development.

We urge the public to disregard the malicious publication and instead focus on the Commission’s numerous achievements and initiatives that have had a positive impact on the region.

Seledi Thompson-Wakama Director, Corporate Affairs