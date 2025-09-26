NBC Begins 2025 Youth Empowered Tour

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, a leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Beverage Company (CCHBC), has announced the flag-off of the 2025 Youth Empowered (YE) Tour, with Kaduna hosting the first stop on September 29 and 30, 2025.

Now in its eighth year, the YE initiative, launched in 2017, has become one of the most impactful youth development programmes in Nigeria and across 28 countries where Coca-Cola HBC operates. Having already surpassed its ambitious goal of reaching one million young people across these locations by 2025, the initiative continues to expand as a platform for nation building, skills development, and real-world career preparation.

Speaking on the new edition, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC, Soromidayo George, said the programme reflects NBC’s consistent investment in Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.

“At NBC, we believe Nigerian youths are central to the country’s progress. By empowering them with practical skills, mentorship, and opportunities, we are not only shaping their individual futures but also contributing to the nation’s collective growth. The Youth Empowered initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators, leaders, and change-makers,” George said.

To make the programme even more impactful, NBC has strengthened YE with additional experiential learning opportunities. Earlier this year, the company sponsored select beneficiaries to an intensive culinary masterclass, helping them refine their craft. Three winners were also rewarded with N1 million each to support them in building sustainable livelihoods in Nigeria’s growing food and hospitality sector. In addition, ten other participants were placed in NBC, where they gained practical workplace exposure and hands-on skills to better prepare them for professional careers.

Since its inception, YE has trained thousands of young Nigerians in entrepreneurship, digital literacy, career development, and leadership. Participants benefit from expert facilitators, mentorship, and networking opportunities, enabling them to translate knowledge into action and ambition into achievement.

The 2025 edition will feature interactive workshops, and capacity-building sessions, giving participants practical insights into building sustainable businesses, advancing their careers, and leveraging digital tools for growth.

After the Kaduna launch, the tour will continue across Nigeria with stops in Ondo, Port Harcourt, Edo, Benue, Niger, Jos, and Delta, building on the 2024 edition, which engaged young people in Abuja, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Enugu, Lagos, Kano, Anambra, and Maiduguri.