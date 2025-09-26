Jonathan Begins Consultations Ahead of 2027, Meets David Mark and Other ADC Leaders

•Opposition party tells ‘undecided’ members to quit their parties now, denies association with ADA

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, took a step of faith and met with leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in no less a critical consultation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Jonathan, who publicly met with politicians and party leaders for the first time since his rumoured bid to return to power, met the ADC stakeholders at the home of their National Chairman, Senator David Mark.

Seen in a viral video as he walked into the expansive residence of the former Senate President in Abuja, others with Mark were former Minister of Sports and ADC spokesperson, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi as well as a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, among others.

While details of the meeting remains shrouded in secrecy as no one was willing to share, sources claimed the former president has begun consultations ahead of the 2027 polls following increasing pressure to get in the ring and ‘save’ the nation.

Although expectations were that even if Jonathan was going to throw his hat in the ring, he would run on the platform of his party, the PDP, his meeting with ADC leaders, sources added, was not unconnected to the need to work together with like-minds and have a formidable opposition to challenge the incumbent president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Much as Jonathan has yet to openly consented to running even though the pressure increases each day, party sources said the consultation was also some morale-boosting therapy for a man, who felt betrayed by some of his closest allies in the 2015 polls.

According to the source, Jonathan still tops the list of the potential candidates to give Tinubu a tough challenge in 2027 since the north seems to be more comfortable with a man that is constitutionally limited to a term of four years than the others who might renege on any understanding reached once power exchanged hands.

Stakeholders, therefore, considered yesterday’s meeting a major development for the opposition parties in general as their possible unity against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could change the equation in 2027.

Also, earlier yesterday, the ADC directed its members to resign from other political parties, but it remained silent on the timeline for compliance.

Peter Obi, a member of the coalition party, had yet to disclaim his membership of Labour Party (LP).

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed the new directive while addressing journalists in Abuja, after a caucus meeting attended by top party leaders and political figures.

Abdullahi said, “Though final order has been given to all members to resign membership of other political parties, the caucus was silent on the timeline.”

The caucus also announced that all issues concerning African Democratic Association (ADA) had been concluded.

According to Abdullahi, “The coalition has rested everything concerning the ADA. That means they are not interested in the registration or otherwise of the association.”

On the 2027 presidential race, Abdullahi said ADC’s presidential aspirants had agreed to back whoever emerged winner of the primaries.

“All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries election,” he stated.

The ADC spokesman further revealed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would soon announce dates for primaries in Osun and Ekiti states ahead of the off-cycle governorship elections in both states.

Those present at the meeting included National Chairman, David Mark; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; and former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Obi was however absent at the meeting but sent his apologies and reaffirmed his commitment to the coalition.

ADC: FG Ignoring Insecurity, Hunger at Home, Faults Shettima’s Speech at UNGA

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the federal government of failing to address worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

ADC said, in a statement yesterday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Jackie Wayas, that Vice President Kashim Shettima’s speech at the 80thsession of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which focused on the plight of Palestinians, was a missed opportunity to secure global support to tackle the crises ravaging Nigeria.

The party said Nigeria was at a breaking point, with insecurity forcing farmers to abandon their fields, food production collapsing in several states, and the cost of essential goods rising sharply.

Wayas stated, “Just days ago, Nigerians watched in shock as heavily armed bandits, with ammunition draped around their necks, brazenly held a press conference in Katsina State.

“This is not just an embarrassment, it is a national shame and an indictment of any government that claims to have control over its territory.”

The ADC spokesperson accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of neglecting urgent domestic issues while seeking relevance on the international stage.

She said, “Instead of rallying global partners to help Nigeria overcome its grave internal crises, this government chose to focus on another nation’s struggles. Nigerians deserve leadership that puts their security, dignity, and wellbeing first.”

ADC warned that hunger was becoming a daily reality for millions of Nigerians as insecurity continued to disrupt agricultural activities and food distribution.

The statement added, “We remind the presidency that charity begins at home. Nigerians are not collateral damage in a government searching for relevance on the international stage. Until our leaders show the courage to confront insecurity, no amount of lofty rhetoric abroad can hide the painful reality at home.”

While expressing sympathy for Palestinians and their legitimate struggle for dignity, Wayas stressed that Nigeria’s leaders must prioritise solving the country’s internal crises before championing international causes.

She stressed, “While we share in the Palestinian people’s legitimate quest for dignity, we hope that when Palestine addresses the world, it will also speak about the killings, kidnappings, hunger, and suffering in Nigeria. That would be the true spirit of shared humanity and solidarity.”

ADC urged the government to take urgent and concrete measures to restore stability, protect farmers, boost food production, and tackle banditry decisively.

It stated, “The ADC calls for urgent and concrete action, not speeches, to protect farmers, stabilise food prices, and crush the menace of banditry once and for all.”