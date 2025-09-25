UN to Mark 2025 International Day of Older Persons in Abuja

Sunday Ehigiator

The United Nations(UN) will on October 1, 2025, mark the 35th anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) with activities to highlight the contributions, rights, and challenges of ageing populations across the world.

In Nigeria, the commemoration will take place in Abuja, spearheaded by Global Knights Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to advocacy, care, and protection of vulnerable persons, with a particular focus on the elderly.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Executive Director, Ngozi John-Uyah, the organisation disclosed that this year’s global theme: ‘Older Persons Driving Local and Global Actions: Our Aspirations, Our Wellbeing and Our Rights’, would shape discussions on the role of older persons in society while spotlighting issues they face both locally and globally.

The Abuja event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Musa Bawa, a mentalist, wellness coach, naturopath, and professional mind coach with more than three decades of experience working with older persons. Bawa, who is the founder and Chief Happiness Officer of HALAL Wellness Club, works with over 40 registered corporate and private clients across eight countries.

The commemorative programme will also include a panel discussion with Mr. Fred Ohwahwa, president of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria; Dr. Hajara Njidda Amoni, director of Administration at the Made in Nigeria Project Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Dr. Umma Umar Mohammed, manager of Programmes at NTA headquarters; Prince Emeka Kalu, national president of RATTAWU; and Dr. Ufuoma Omo-Obi, a global health professional and managing director/chief executive officer of West and Central Africa Health Options Limited/Gte.

The event, scheduled for 12 noon at Suite 004, Sticks and Stones Plaza, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, will serve as a platform for stakeholders, policymakers, media professionals, and advocates to deliberate on the peculiar issues confronting older persons.

“Global Knights Foundation calls on the media, development partners, and the public to join in amplifying the voices of older persons and advancing their rights, well-being, and aspirations,” the statement added.