Towards a Peaceful Future, Institute Leads National Dialogue on Ending Conflict in Nigeria

As global conflicts intensify and domestic tensions linger, the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute (YBUI) in Zaria has taken a decisive step toward peace by hosting a national symposium to mark World Peace Day 2025.

The institute urged Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility in shaping a more peaceful future.

Under the theme “In a World at War, Where Is the Path to Peace in Nigeria?” the gathering drew diplomats, scholars, religious leaders, policy experts, community organizers, and young people to confront Nigeria’s pressing peace challenges and envision new solutions.

More than a commemorative event, the symposium, organized in collaboration with SPRiNG, became a forum for candid dialogue, deep reflection, and strategic planning. Participants examined the root causes of conflict, from insurgency and banditry to political exclusion and the spread of misinformation, seeking pathways to lasting national harmony.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Sani Bako, MFR, a veteran diplomat and Director for Asia-Pacific, reminded participants that no development can occur in the absence of peace. “Nigeria must not only seek peace within its borders,” he said, “but also lead by example in showing that dialogue, inclusion, and justice are the way forward.”

The event also featured a panel of discussants who explored peace from multiple dimensions—historical, policy, gender, and generational. Professor Bello S.Y. Alhassan stressed the need to teach history as a tool for national healing. Dr. Rabi Bara’u called for inclusive governance, stating, “Where injustice thrives, conflict follows.” Mrs. Habiba Saddiq advocated for greater recognition of women in peace efforts, while Mrs. Adama Adamu urged that the energy of Nigerian youth be redirected toward leadership and innovation.

Audience members, including students and local peace advocates, engaged actively, echoing calls for justice, inclusion, and empowerment.

In a powerful closing statement, a representative of the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute reminded all present that peace-building is not solely the duty of the government. “Peace begins with us—in our homes, our communities, our schools, and our places of worship.”

The symposium ended with participants making a symbolic pledge to serve as peace ambassadors in their communities, reinforcing the message that true stability can only come through collective action, truth-telling, and sustained dialogue.