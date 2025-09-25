Tinubu Meets With Ex-Rivers Administrator, Ibas, Olukayode, Edun Also in Attendance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening met with the former Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), at the State House, Abuja.

Ibas, who arrived at the State House at about 5:50 p.m. dressed in brown native attire, was accompanied to the meeting by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode.

Edun had earlier been sighted entering the State House briefly before leaving, only to later return brandishing a file, underscoring the gravity of the engagement with the President.

Ibas ceased to function as administrator of the oil-rich state on September 17, following the termination of the six-month emergency rule imposed in March, 2025.

President Tinubu had directed the reinstatement of the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly effective last Thursday.

During its first sitting after the end of emergency rule, the Rivers State House of Assembly, presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, resolved to investigate the management of state funds under Ibas’ administration.

The state legislators specifically resolved “to explore the process of knowing what transpired during the emergency rule with regard to spending from the consolidated revenue fund for the award of contracts and other expenditure.”

In his response, Ibas publicly rejected the decision to probe the state’s expenditure during his six months in office.

Official records show that Rivers State received at least ₦254.37 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) between March and August 2025, covering the period Ibas served as sole administrator.

Activist Sues for Peace in Warri Fed Constituency

•Urges Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo to embrace peaceful coexistence

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State-born renowned peace and development advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff has appealed to the various ethnic nationalities, particularly the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic groups in Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State to embrace peaceful coexistence amongst themselves.

The Ibe-Serimowei of ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom made the appeal on Tuesday while addressing stakeholders during this year International Day of Peace celebration, with the theme: ‘Act Now for a Peaceful World.’

He noted that peace was not just a dream, but a necessity for a thriving world.

“This theme calls upon us to take immediate action, to be proactive, effective, and to be responsible stewards of peace. Let us use this occasion to reflect on our individual and collective roles in fostering peace and peaceful coexistence, understanding, and cooperation”, he said.

Mulade urged the traditional rulers, community leaders and youths in the state and Nigeria at large, not to give room for violence or be used to foment crises in the state.

“Rather, they should continue to support and endeavour to promote peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic nationalities of Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, and Anioma people in Delta State.

“Let me use this to strongly appeal, particularly to my dear people of Ijaws, Itsekiris and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State, to embrace peaceful coexistence among themselves devoid of divide-and-rule ethnic infiltrators, crisis sponsors and beneficiaries to allow Warri enjoy her peace and beauty of development”, he added.

Mulade stated categorically that there was no open ticket for crisis beyond 2031 in Warri Federal Constituency noting that Warri needed permanent peace more than elections and voters, which will create a conducive atmosphere to attract investors, employment opportunities, and development to the communities.

“Together, we can make a difference in Warri and Delta State. Let us act now to promote peace, justice, and equality, and to build a world where everyone can live with dignity and respect”, he stated.