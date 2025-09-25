  • Thursday, 25th September, 2025

Tinubu Felicitates Pro-democracy Activist, Femi Orebe at 80

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated pro-democracy activist and celebrated columnist, Dr. Femi Orebe, on his 80th birthday on September 24, 2025.

Over the last three decades, Dr. Orebe has written extensively on Nigerian and international politics and issues.

The President, in a press release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged Orebe’s incisive articles and regular interventions in public affairs, which have impacted many and helped to shape public policies.

Describing him as an ally and brother, President Tinubu also highlighted Orebe’s contributions to the knowledge world through his book “Simply A Citizen Journalist,” which is due for public presentation soon.

“I have followed Dr. Orebe’s columns and informed commentaries over the years, first in the defunct Comet newspapers and later in The Nation.

“Dr Orebe lives his appellation as a Citizen Journalist. His pen is transformative. He writes to correct the ills of society and proffers ideas to engender the necessary changes. His struggles and advocacy for democracy and good governance in the land are also noteworthy,” the President remarked.

As Dr. Orebe joins the Octogenarian Club, President Tinubu wished him more strength and continued grace of God.

