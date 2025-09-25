SYNLAB Nigeria Organises Webinar Session on Women Health Checks

Medical experts have urged Nigerian women to take charge of their health by undergoing regular medical testing, emphasising that early detection is crucial for preventing complications and promoting healthy living throughout various stages of life.

The experts gave the advice at a webinar session organised by SYNLAB Nigeria for women.

Speaking at the SYNLAB , Consultant Gynecologist Dr. Waliyat Jolayemi and Consultant Lifestyle Physician Dr. Eniola Afolabi-Obe emphasised that many reproductive and hormonal issues among women often go unnoticed due to stigma, ignorance, or lack of access to diagnostic services.

Jolayemi explained that conditions such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), diabetes, thyroid disorders, and hormonal imbalances can silently affect women’s health, with symptoms like irregular periods, mood changes, weight fluctuations, and fertility challenges often dismissed as “normal.”

“Diagnostic tests are pivotal in early detection, screening, and management of various medical conditions. Most of the ill-health that remain hidden do so because of lack of early symptoms,” she said.

On her part, Dr. Afolabi-Obe noted that women approaching midlife face additional risks linked to perimenopause and menopause, which can begin as early as the mid-30s. These hormonal transitions, she said, affect energy, sleep, cognition, mood, and increase risks of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

“Currently, more than one billion women worldwide are in their menopausal transition or postmenopausal stage. Sadly, most approach it underprepared, with many never discussing it with a healthcare provider,” she explained. She advised women to engage in preventive testing such as bone density scans, cholesterol checks, mammograms, pap smears, and hormone panels.

Both experts stressed that lifestyle adjustments, such as balanced nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep, work hand in hand with medical testing to protect women’s long-term health.

They urged Nigerian women not to normalise abnormalities, but instead to be proactive in seeking medical advice, tracking their cycles and symptoms, and using available diagnostic tools to safeguard their reproductive and overall well-being.

