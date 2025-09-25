Poor Maintenance, Patched Tracks, Caused Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Says NSIB

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Wednesday disclosed that poor maintenance and some sleepers at Asham station that had been damaged but merely patched 13 months ago after the previous derailment at same point caused the recent train crash incident.

The NSIB released preliminary report on the derailment involving train number AK 1, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), with locomotive registration CDD5c2 2701, shows the occurrence was the second derailment at Asham station within 13 months.

The report further added the Asham station automatic crossing point switch mechanism was also found unserviceable and the clip broken.

According to the NSIB, Kaduna-bound train, which derailed at Km49, Kubwa–Asham section, Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on 26 August 2025, had 618 persons on board, including NRC crew members, security personnel, and service staff.

“Twenty-one passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, while no fatalities were recorded.”

NSIB noted the report represents early findings which are subject to further analysis, added that the final report will present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria.

NSIB however called on the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to restore all defective equipment such as communication equipment, Closed-Circuit Television cameras, clocks, and other critical instruments, to Original Equipment Manufacturer standards, as they are vital for effective monitoring, safety, and operational efficiency.

Other recommendations are: “The NRC should consider addressing all areas where cautionary advisories are issued to train drivers, to enhance operational safety and minimise the risk of accidents.

“The NRC should provide formal refresher training for NRC personnel to ensure staff remain up to date with safety procedures and operational best practices.

“NRC personnel had only initial training and no formal refresher training. The Operational and maintenance equipment, including spare OEM parts, was not readily accessible.

“Some instruments remained deferred and unserviceable, such as Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and clocks”.

NSIB also said further investigation before the final report is released would include the examination of track alignment and infrastructure condition, inspection of locomotives and derailed coaches (brakes, wheels, bogies) and review of crew statements (driver, assistant driver, conductors, guards).

It added that it would also conduct an analysis of train operation records, collect and review passenger and eyewitness accounts and further analyse the broken point clip.