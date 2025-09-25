Peace Day: Ex-Envoy Calls for Global Action Against Violence, Racism, Genocide

Funmi Ogundare

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Mozambique, Albert Omotayo, Thursday, attributed the persistence of wars and violence in some parts of the world to humanity’s deep-rooted struggle for survival and dominance, saying that this has evolved into competition, greed, alliances and clashes of interest.

Omotayo made this known at a lecture titled ‘God, Philosophy and World Peace’ at the 2025 International Day of Peace with the theme, ‘Act Now For A Peaceful World’, organised by the African School of Economics, Abuja.

The former ambassador, who warned that lasting world peace may not be achievable,

described chaos as a disease that has afflicted man since the beginning of time, and curing it cannot be achieved within a predictable timeframe.

Citing the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as insecurity in Nigeria, the diplomat however, urged individuals and societies to embrace forgiveness, compassion and love in their dealings with one another.

In his paper titled, ”A World Without War,’ the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, also described chaos as the new world order despite the ideals that inspired the establishment of the United Nations.

He lamented global indifference to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza but expressed optimism that peace remains possible if humanity chooses to imagine and pursue it.

The vice-chancellor observed that the significance of Peace Day has become even more pronounced in a world increasingly torn apart by conflict.

He lamented that humanity continues to witness racism and genocide committed with impunity, while lives are often valued only by skin colour or religious beliefs.

Quoting the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, in his message for this year’s commemoration, he said: “We must silence the guns, end suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity.”

The vice-chancellor, who is also a Fellow of the World Institute for Peace, urged Nigerians to remain purposeful and committed to peaceful coexistence.

Other speakers, including the Assistant Commander of Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Raymond Yusuf, and Founder of Path to Peace Foundation, Abubakar Akande, commended the school’s public engagement.

They also pledged support for its peace advocacy, describing this year’s Peace Day theme as a timely call for cooperation and rejection of violence.