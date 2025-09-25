Over 150 Died from Accident in Construction Sector in 2024, Says Faleye

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has said that more than 150 accident-related deaths were recorded in construction sites in Nigeria in 2024.

A statement signed by the Deputy General Manager Corporate Affairs Alex Mede, quoted the MD as having said that the country is recording an average of 50-70 major construction accidents annually.

Faleye spoke while delivering his keynote address as the special guest of honour at the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Construction Industry in Abuja, Wednesday.

“It is a sobering reality that Nigeria experiences an average of 50-70 major construction accidents annually, including building collapses, falls, and machinery-related injuries. The Nigerian Safety Commission reported over 150 fatalities linked to construction site accidents last year alone,” he lamented.

The NSITF boss said such incidents highlight the truth of prevention is better than cure, and went on to proffer measures towards prevention saying “Strengthening health and safety protocols is crucial.”

According to him, “this involves rigorous safety audits, compliance with standards, and continuous capacity building to protect workers at all times. A proactive safety culture – where risks are identified and mitigated early – is essential to preventing tragedies before they occur.”

Faleye therefore advocated collective effort in embedding safety and welfare into every project, noting that would foster work “environments where workers can operate confidently and securely.”

He urged construction companies to collaborate with NSITF’s Health, Safety and Environment team on audits, capacity building and other interventions.

The MD expressed the organisation’s commitment to partner all willing employers in providing both physical and social protections to all Nigerian workers.

According to Falaye, NSITF’s commitment to safety and well-being is foundational and is also a strong element of sustainable industry growth.

“NSITF remains dedicated to supporting safety initiatives through regular audits, certification processes, and enforcement of standards because a resilient construction industry depends on a healthy, protected workforce.”