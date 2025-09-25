Otu Empowers 400 Youths, Ex-agitators with N800m Grants

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

As part of his effort to address economic inequality and curb youth restiveness, Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has doled out N800 million to 400 Cross Riverians, including 200 farmers and 200 former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force to support their reintegration, agricultural ventures, and entrepreneurial pursuits.

The beneficiaries, who recently concluded intensive training on innovative and integrated agricultural value chains at CSS Farms in Nasarawa State, each received N2 million in seed capital to either establish or expand their businesses.

Speaking at the event in Calabar, Governor Bassey Otu described the initiative as a deliberate effort to redirect the energy of young people from destructive tendencies toward productive and transformative ventures.

“Today’s empowerment programme is targeted at redirecting the strength of our youths from destructive to productive ventures.“

“The youth are the pulse of society – versatile, dynamic, and capable of shaping the future,” the governor said.

He emphasised that the intervention was not a show of abundant state resources but a strategic investment in human capital designed to turn “societal liabilities into development assets.”

According to him, agriculture was deliberately chosen as the focus because of its pivotal role in food security and economic sustainability.

“We are poised to remove the negative character often associated with our young ones and transform them into veritable assets for development. The seed capital we are releasing today is only a test of your dexterity and commitment. Show us results, and we are ready to add more,” Otu assured the beneficiaries.

The governor further encouraged the former agitators not to see themselves as being stigmatised, but as welcomed contributors to the progress of the state, recalling that empowerment had always been his guiding principle since his tenure in the National Assembly.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Patrick Egbede, hailed the programme as a landmark step in the administration’s efforts to foster economic growth and job creation.

“It gives me great pleasure to celebrate the graduation of 400 Cross Riverians, 200 farmers and 200 repentant agitators, from the CSS Farms training. The knowledge and skills gained will empower them to impact their communities positively while contributing to the state’s economy,” Egbede said.

He also disclosed that 100 youths had recently been trained in ICT, including web development and programming, accentuating the government’s commitment to diversifying empowerment initiatives beyond agriculture. To safeguard the program’s impact, monitoring committees have been set up across senatorial districts to track the judicious use of the grants, with additional funding available for beneficiaries who demonstrate accountability and success.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mary Ekuri said: “This programme has equipped us with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to uplift our families and contribute meaningfully to our dear state. We are committed to putting the support to good use so the benefits ripple across our communities.”