Nsibidi Institute Hosts 3-day Inaugural Festival on Nigerian Popular Culture

All is now set for Nsibidi Institute to host a three-day 2025 inaugural festival on Nigerian popular culture in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Director of the Nsibidi Institute, Mr. Ed Keazor, in a statement, said: “The festival looks to explore the strong affinities between Nigerian contemporary and historical popular cultures.

“The objective is to demonstrate the vibrant continuity of our social history. We shall explore this through film, photo and art exhibitions, performance and interactive conversations.”

According to the statement, the event, which is scheduled for September 26-28, 2025 with the theme: ‘The Past in the Present Around Us: A Retrospective Celebration of Nigerian Popular Culture,’ is taking place at Quintessence, 285 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12 noon.

It said participants will partake in a symposium, exhibition, film screening and photo exhibition, among others, at the 2025 inaugural festival.

The opening day keynote address titled ‘Heritage and Future in the Past’ will be delivered by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Ojinnaka Obi Asika, the statement said.

A symposium titled ‘The Nigerian popular press: A driver of heritage and social culture’ will be moderated by Aduke Gomez, while the panelists include Jahman Anikulapo; Don Adinuba, Freda Olatunbosun and Michael Effiong James.

Part of the exhibition for the opening day is on the first century newspaper advertising (1863-1963) and film screening based on Lagos: the birth of a city style (1861-1967) by Muni and Ed Keazor.

‘Hubris: A Brief Political History of the Nigerian Army,’ with the theme ‘Military Rule and Social Impact’ will be the centre of a book discussion.

The author of the book, Major-General Tunde Akinkunmi (rtd), will be in conversation with Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN).

In the evening of the opening day, there will be a celebration of Don Barber, ‘A life Behind the Lens.” Berber will lead the conversation and will be moderated by Dayo Adedayo.

The second day of the event, the statement said, will be taking place at Didi Museum, 175 Akin Adeshola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

On the closing day, there will be awards and recognitions among other activities highlighted to mark the 2025 festival by Nsibidi Institute.

The closing day ceremony will be taking place at Quintessence, 285, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12 noon.

The Nsibidi Institute is an independent research and cultural organisation based in Lagos, Nigeria. Its work centres on preserving, exploring and reimagining indigenous knowledge systems, particularly those rooted in Nigerian history, language, and identity.