Kaduna, Gates Foundation Deepen Collaboration Through Mutual Accountability Framework to Transform Development

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Kaduna State Government and the Gates Foundation have signed the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF), a landmark platform to strengthen strategic collaboration, accountability, and sustainable development.

The signing ceremony, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, represents a shared dedication to supporting the advancement of sustainable development in Kaduna State through targeted interventions and strengthened cooperation.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Communications Officer at the Gates Foundation Fatima Abubakar Alkali, and Chief Press Secretary to Kaduna State governor, Ibraheem Musa, the framework establishes a non-binding strategic platform for dialogue and accountability.

It is intended solely as a guide for collaboration and does not constitute, and shall not be interpreted as creating, any legally enforceable obligations or financial commitments by either party.

It is designed to align the development priorities of both partners for maximum impact.

It builds on the Kaduna State International Development Cooperation Framework (2017 – 2020) and introduces new mechanisms for strategic dialogue, measurable commitments, and citizen-centered monitoring.

The key areas of focus of the framework includes – Health, Agriculture, Data Management, Realistic Budgeting and Economic Empowerment.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani who welcomed the framework as a vital step toward Kaduna’s development vision said it represents a bold step from promises to delivery.

Uba said: “The KaMAF represents a bold shift from promises to delivery. By ensuring accountability, transparency, and alignment with the priorities of our citizens, Kaduna is working toward building a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous future. We are proud to partner with the Gates Foundation to drive real, measurable change that improves lives across our state.”

Speaking on the landmark agreement, the Gates Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to Kaduna State through ongoing investments and technical assistance.

Gates Foundation, Country Director for Nigeria, Uche Amaonwu, said: “Our work in Kaduna is grounded in a shared vision for inclusive, accountable, and data-driven development.

“We are not just investing in systems; we are investing in people, in communities, and in the institutions that support sustainable change.

“The Foundation stands ready to support Kaduna in strengthening primary health care, improving access to economic opportunities, and ensuring that every naira spent delivers real impact.”

The statement said KaMAF will guide collaboration over an initial two-year period (2025–2026), with regular Strategic Dialogues and a Joint Steering Committee to track progress, resolve bottlenecks, and ensure sustainability.

It added that by aligning resources, reinforcing accountability, and centering citizens in the process, the Kaduna State Government and the Gates Foundation aim to set a model for transformative state-donor partnerships in Nigeria and beyond.